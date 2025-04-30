Editorial note: On April 11, I published a notice that I had been advised to de-publish a dossier by Cynthia Salatino and Seba Terribilini that included evidence of a conspiracy by German intelligence to target, infiltrate and recruit “trusted members” of Reiner Fuellmich’s inner circle.

My efforts to learn what was wrong with what I published went unanswered, so I went back to the drawing board.

I began working on the story again, with one Mr. Paul Gregory, who had assisted Greg Reese and myself on an earlier Fuellmich video by Greg. (That video is here.)

Mr. Gregory emailed me after I took it down to say he (who is extremely well versed in all the documented evidence of the case) found it perfectly alright.

The next day, I called him at his home in France to discuss the broader story.

Instead of re-publishing it, Mr. Gregory set about composing his own dossier, which he gave The Truth Barrier permission to publish.

I subsequently realized that Robert Malone had published the dossier, and updated the story, all linked here.

To hone in on what I called the “bombshells” of that dossier, I refer the reader to this April, 2024 article from Elsa, which quotes and cites the “hit” dossier from the German secret service, against Reiner Fuellmich, as originally published at Bittel TV. If you follow Elsa’s links to Roger Bittel’s Telegram channel, you will find the full dossier in several languages.

Here are some screenshots from it:



In addition, I was reminded of Greg Reese’s second video (April 2024) about Fuellmich, which focused on this shocking secret service dossier, brought brought out by Fuellmich attorney Christoff Miseré, and journalist Roger Bittel. That video is here.





OK, so that’s the dossier. Which I still find so very disturbing and shocking.

Who exactly did they recruit from Reiner’s trusted inner circle, after surveillance and infiltration? Does anybody care? I don’t understand why everybody invokes “Nazi Germany” and not GDR, to try to fathom what spirit exactly has possessed Germany.

Moving on—

I wish to link to two pieces by Paul Gregory, who is British, but lived in Germany for 40 years, working as a translator. He has followed every details of the Fuellmich case from the outset, and reviews all evidence in the original German, translates it, and goes over it with a series of fine toothed combs, one finer than the last.

First, here is his summary text about the rudiments of the Fuellmich case:

Screenshot below:

In addition, Gregory reviewed a 13,000 word summary plea by Fuellmich defense attorney Edgar Siemund, which contains, among other things, a very jarring “chat” between Fuellmich accusers Viviane Fischer and Justus Hoffman, with Fischer seemingly anxious about the plot, “It’ll blow up in your face,” and Hoffman impatiently shutting her concerns down.

Some outtakes via screen shots below:

Read the full article here:

