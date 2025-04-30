Revisiting The Reiner Fuellmich Dossier That Revealed Targeting His Trusted Circle For Infiltration, And Recruitment
Paul Gregory Picks Up Where We Left Off, With New Revelations Buried In Documents, Including A "Chat" Between Two Fuellmich Accusers
Editorial note: On April 11, I published a notice that I had been advised to de-publish a dossier by Cynthia Salatino and Seba Terribilini that included evidence of a conspiracy by German intelligence to target, infiltrate and recruit “trusted members” of Reiner Fuellmich’s inner circle.
My efforts to learn what was wrong with what I published went unanswered, so I went back to the drawing board.
I began working on the story again, with one Mr. Paul Gregory, who had assisted Greg Reese and myself on an earlier Fuellmich video by Greg. (That video is here.)
Mr. Gregory emailed me after I took it down to say he (who is extremely well versed in all the documented evidence of the case) found it perfectly alright.
The next day, I called him at his home in France to discuss the broader story.
Instead of re-publishing it, Mr. Gregory set about composing his own dossier, which he gave The Truth Barrier permission to publish.
I subsequently realized that Robert Malone had published the dossier, and updated the story, all linked here.
To hone in on what I called the “bombshells” of that dossier, I refer the reader to this April, 2024 article from Elsa, which quotes and cites the “hit” dossier from the German secret service, against Reiner Fuellmich, as originally published at Bittel TV. If you follow Elsa’s links to Roger Bittel’s Telegram channel, you will find the full dossier in several languages.
Here are some screenshots from it:
In addition, I was reminded of Greg Reese’s second video (April 2024) about Fuellmich, which focused on this shocking secret service dossier, brought brought out by Fuellmich attorney Christoff Miseré, and journalist Roger Bittel. That video is here.
OK, so that’s the dossier. Which I still find so very disturbing and shocking.
Who exactly did they recruit from Reiner’s trusted inner circle, after surveillance and infiltration? Does anybody care? I don’t understand why everybody invokes “Nazi Germany” and not GDR, to try to fathom what spirit exactly has possessed Germany.
Moving on—
I wish to link to two pieces by Paul Gregory, who is British, but lived in Germany for 40 years, working as a translator. He has followed every details of the Fuellmich case from the outset, and reviews all evidence in the original German, translates it, and goes over it with a series of fine toothed combs, one finer than the last.
First, here is his summary text about the rudiments of the Fuellmich case:
Screenshot below:
In addition, Gregory reviewed a 13,000 word summary plea by Fuellmich defense attorney Edgar Siemund, which contains, among other things, a very jarring “chat” between Fuellmich accusers Viviane Fischer and Justus Hoffman, with Fischer seemingly anxious about the plot, “It’ll blow up in your face,” and Hoffman impatiently shutting her concerns down.
Some outtakes via screen shots below:
Read the full article here:
Thank you for posting.
The German secret services planted folks like VF, Marcel templin, and others and promised them immunity and possibly money. VF always appeared as if there was something wrong mentally, like she wasn't there in spirit and ignored Reiner when he asked questions and spoke.
Vivian must live knowing she put a humanitarian and a good man into prison.
I remember watching the film The Lives of Others, a startling story about the way the East German secret police Stasi brutally attacked anyone they considered a threat including the protagonist and victim, an artist who was completely innocent. The only thing I can say is how strange it is for a people that has been invaded by tyrants and such low life public officials for much of the last century ian still up to acting in such despicable ways. Maybe they’ve been heavily brainwashed and the same tactics used by the Nazis and the Stasi are still at play today.
When he was actively investigating the Covid/deep state crimes, Reiner used to talk a lot about just how corrupt the German legal system is, especially the judicial branch. And in the last 2 years since his horrific arrest, they’ve certainly done a great job demonstrating to all of us just how accurate he was about all of it.