The Truth Barrier

KT-SunWillShineAgain
1h

Thank you for posting.

The German secret services planted folks like VF, Marcel templin, and others and promised them immunity and possibly money. VF always appeared as if there was something wrong mentally, like she wasn't there in spirit and ignored Reiner when he asked questions and spoke.

Vivian must live knowing she put a humanitarian and a good man into prison.

Jeff Schreiber
1h

I remember watching the film The Lives of Others, a startling story about the way the East German secret police Stasi brutally attacked anyone they considered a threat including the protagonist and victim, an artist who was completely innocent. The only thing I can say is how strange it is for a people that has been invaded by tyrants and such low life public officials for much of the last century ian still up to acting in such despicable ways. Maybe they’ve been heavily brainwashed and the same tactics used by the Nazis and the Stasi are still at play today.

When he was actively investigating the Covid/deep state crimes, Reiner used to talk a lot about just how corrupt the German legal system is, especially the judicial branch. And in the last 2 years since his horrific arrest, they’ve certainly done a great job demonstrating to all of us just how accurate he was about all of it.

