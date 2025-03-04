Commentary: I can’t defend this and am not going to try. It’s wildly depressing.

All I can say is: Look not at RFK Jr. but near him. Next to him. Who might his handler or handlers be? Consider how the system actually works.

Consider: When Dennis Kucinich left. What did Dennis Kucinich know, and understand?

The monetary system.

He knew Stephen Zarlenga, very well.

If I could change what RFK Jr. said, about a virulent destructive plague and was given only one word, to replace “anti-semitism,” I would choose the word “usury.”

I have to end this post here because I have an appointment.

But let me just say: This statement reflects that Mr. Kennedy and his handlers are waaaaaaaay out of touch with the wisdom of the global street.