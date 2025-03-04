RFK Jr. Declares Anti-Semitism "Comparable To History's Most Deadly Plagues," With Universities As "Greenhouses."
I Give Up * [* This "I Give Up," Is A Turn Of Phrase Not To Be Taken As Final Word, But A Measure Of Transient Mind State.] [Ok?]
Commentary: I can’t defend this and am not going to try. It’s wildly depressing.
All I can say is: Look not at RFK Jr. but near him. Next to him. Who might his handler or handlers be? Consider how the system actually works.
Consider: When Dennis Kucinich left. What did Dennis Kucinich know, and understand?
The monetary system.
He knew Stephen Zarlenga, very well.
If I could change what RFK Jr. said, about a virulent destructive plague and was given only one word, to replace “anti-semitism,” I would choose the word “usury.”
I have to end this post here because I have an appointment.
But let me just say: This statement reflects that Mr. Kennedy and his handlers are waaaaaaaay out of touch with the wisdom of the global street.
This is politics. Gotta take the good with the bad. His statement on measles yesterday, good. This statement: horrible.
Some may know this, but the Holocaust was one of the greatest psyops played on humanity. And it was all fueled by the bankers to demonize Germany: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-holocaust-examined
I cautiously allowed myself to get excited about RFK’s platform but I lost all hope and respect for him when he let himself get paraded around by that little leprechaun, Shmuley.
The whole government apparatus is corrupt, and it’s clear everyone in our government, and Britain’s, and most western countries, have been bought and paid for by a very powerful, destructive and supremacist group that uses doublespeak to shut down dissent and dialogue. It’s actually frightening. I’m glad you’re not making excuses for this, Celia.