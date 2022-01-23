Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Delivers Historic Address At DC March
Eviscerates Pharmaceutical & Media Lies, Exposes "Coup D'Etat," Warns Of Criminal Pharmaceutical Cartels Enacting a "Controlled Demolition of the United States Constitution"
“James Madison, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, all said the same thing: We put freedom of speech in the first amendment. Because all of the other rights that we were trying to protect relied on that right.”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Jan 23, 2022, Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C.
Listen here.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.