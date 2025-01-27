Share this postThe Truth BarrierRobert F. Kennedy Jr. Invites All Supporters Able To Travel To Come To DC On Jan 29 And/Or 30 For His Senate Confirmation As Director Of HHSCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRobert F. Kennedy Jr. Invites All Supporters Able To Travel To Come To DC On Jan 29 And/Or 30 For His Senate Confirmation As Director Of HHSThis Invitation Is Via My Friend Susan Sweetin Who Asked Bobby If He Wanted People There, He Replied "YES. A Tsunami."Celia FarberJan 27, 2025314Share this postThe Truth BarrierRobert F. Kennedy Jr. Invites All Supporters Able To Travel To Come To DC On Jan 29 And/Or 30 For His Senate Confirmation As Director Of HHSCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6231ShareALL DETAILS HERE:www.ConnectInDC.com 314Share this postThe Truth BarrierRobert F. Kennedy Jr. Invites All Supporters Able To Travel To Come To DC On Jan 29 And/Or 30 For His Senate Confirmation As Director Of HHSCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6231SharePrevious
I have called my Senators and then some and have shared the link. The issues that Bobby stands for have been important to me all my professional life. I had a role in producing numerous holistic health shows including the first one in the 70s in NYC. Will watch online.
I'll be there in spirit.