Robert Maxwell Was Never His Name: Robert Maxwell's Roots Reveal His Role As Useful Science Propagandist Between USSR and The "West"

To Understand Ghislaine Maxwell, Look At Her Father, And Ask Who Jeffrey Epstein Really Was

CELIA FARBER

MAY 27, 2021

KGB Chief: Robert Maxwell Was “Kremlin’s Most Important Propagandist Of The Soviet System Abroad”





My feeling about Ghislaine Maxwell has always been that she has no identity. She has no recognizable “humanity” because she was raised in a wealthy family in which psychotic values were perpetrated.

The survivors of the Epstein nightmare—Virginia Guiffre, Maria Farmer and others—make clear that their worst wounds were inflicted by Ghislaine. That compared to her, Epstein was “nice.” That she was the “mastermind,” of the trafficking operation, but also, singularly sadistic.



That strange stare of hers seems like somebody just being ushered away from the scene of a car crash. Dis-associative. She only has two, possibly three facial expressions. When, last night, I listened to her TED talk about her love of the oceans, I realized she is programmed, and unable to think for herself. She speaks of seeing a plastic hanger in the ocean, and being “devastated.” But it all seems like emotions borrowed from somebody else. Somebody, maybe, with a heart.

“She’s the most narcissistic, evil, vain woman I’ve ever known,” Virginia Giuffre told 60 Minutes Australia. “And she’s finally been knocked off her pedestal.”

I wrote down the words that came to me, 3 days ago, when pondering how to report on somebody so heavily reported on, yet so un-knowable, indeed unfathomable. In my notebook I wrote:



“Iran Contra” and



“The father.”

First: Jeffrey Epstein’s mentor was billionaire media tycoon Robert Maxwell.



He is the root.

Once I started reading about “Robert Maxwell,” I couldn’t stop.

I was trying to reshape “the whole Epstein/Maxwell thing” into a story I could see. My apprehension about contemporary journalism (“connecting dots,” on one side, and denying dots, on the other) is that it has blizzards of facts, even more half facts, anti-facts, all kinds of strange things, but generally no historical context.

Like: What are we talking about, really?

I couldn’t work out why we were starving ourselves on the same handful of revelations and photos about these dreadful people, without new facts emerging. Who was she, where did she come from?

Why do people think Ghislaine Maxwell was both a helicopter pilot and a submarinepilot?

The story begins with Robert Maxwell. Or, “Robert Maxwell.”

This much you know: The media tycoon, and British Lord, died by “falling off” his yacht “Lady Ghislaine” off the coast of Spain in 1991, with many injuries, including something appearing to be a forced needle injection into his neck. In all the Maxwell/Epstein reportage, he fades away into a blur. He needs to come into focus.

What was his first publishing empire? Pergamon Press.

FBI files as well as KGB files, and even a 2013 article in The Daily Mail all confirm that Maxwell began as a very useful agent to the USSR, by establishing his Pergamon scientific publishing enterprise as a “hiding-in-plain-sight way for the scientific papers, documents, and literature to be “trafficked” at the peak of the Cold War. This 2013 article in the Daily Mail is one of the only mainstream media article that openly asks “Was Robert Maxwell a Soviet Spy?” But the question is disingenuous.



Maxwell was under investigation by both the FBI and British intelligence (whom he also worked for) many times since the mid 1950s, when people, especially American academics, went out of their way to alert the Western intelligence agencies that Maxwell was a Soviet spy. These investigations were all closed, after it was concluded they had no hard evidence against Maxwell.

But there was abundant evidence.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Epstein/comments/ddel9q/robert_maxwell_and_leonid_brezhnev/

Maxwell traveled freely behind the Iron Curtain to the former USSR —at least six times— in the late 1950s and early 60s. He set up Pergamon* Press, (now owned by Elsevier,) as a channel for all Russian science papers to be translated and published internationally. That sounds innocent enough, you might say. But in the mid 1950s at the height of the Cold War?







Declassified Top Secret internal FBI files include a cryptic letter. It is addressed to Russel Maguire, the extremely controversial editor of the H.L. Mencken founded journal The American Mercury and dated Oct 25, 1957, and is from “I.R. Nichols,” and it tells Mr. Maguire to investigate Maxwell, Director of Pergamon, “…who reportedly publishes “The Pergamon Library of Atomic Energy.” “Such an inquiry,” it goes on to say, “will no doubt reveal to you the information that you are seeking..”

Another page in Maxwell’s FBI file is much more direct:



“Maxwell’s channel is a renegade Britisher who has lived for many years in Moscow. With the knowledge and consent of the USSR Academy, he, Maxwell, is appointing this man as a Representative of Pergamon Press (Maxwell’s publishing enterprise.) Since there seems to be no internal censorship he will use this man as a drop for communications with scientists. He has some [code] arranged to advise them about forthcoming invitations. He fears, however, that his British official contacts will not approve the appointment of this man as his business agent. He pays him a few hundred dollars a month.



Maxwell’s primary interest seems to be to get USSR cooperation for his publishing ventures….”



Maxwell’s grand plan was apparently to translate “all Russian science, about 400,000 pages a year, for which he wished to get a government contract.”

Maxwell wanted this contract to be “international,”—and expected 2/3 paid by the US and 1/3 by Great Britain.



(Note: When did the word “international” get replaced by “global,” and what is the meaning of the change?)

“Former KGB First Chief Directorate officer Col. Stanislav Lekarev (1935-2010) elaborates on Maxwell’s work in the Soviet Union: “Maxwell cooperated, but he never forgot about his own financial interests. He helped socialist nations found joint enterprises abroad, but not for free. As a result, two million dollars, secretly issued by the Bulgarian government for laundering money from narcotics trafficking, disappeared in Western banks. He insistently proposed bank accounts in Lichtenstein to high-level Soviet Party figures. For assistance in opening such accounts for KGB officers and Communist Party representatives, Maxwell received commissions. In MI5 such information was deemed especially valuable.”



—Nikolai Shvarev, former KGB Chief Directorate, Foreign Intelligence14



I’m no better at de-coding Cold War spy stuff than I am writing about automobiles, but I want to make use of my confusion, by trying to break this down, slowly and carefully.



Here is what we know for sure:

From translated reports of former KGB officers at , Espionage History Archive, we learn the following:



His name was never Robert Maxwell. According to Genadii Sokolov, a historian on intelligence who worked with “Maxwell” at the end of the 1980s, he “changed names like a pair of gloves.”



He was born either “Abraham Lazby,” or “Jan Ludvik Hoch” (I’ve seen both) to poor Jewish laborers in 1923, in former Czechoslovakia, a village then called Slatino-Selo. He was the 9th child (just as Ghislaine was his 9th child) of Mikhail and Anna Hoch. They lived in a clay cottage with a dirt floor, and Maxwell has said:

“Until the age of 8 I had no shoes.”

Unlike Ghislaine, when you trace Robert Maxwell, his drives and personality, his obsessions—they make some kind of sense.

He was an Orthodox Jew whose parents were killed in the Holocaust.

His relationship to the Soviets bloomed when he turned to them in Soviet occupied Czechoslovakia in 1948, they helped him find out what had become of his parents. The shock, grief, and rage shaped everything he would become.

(*The Biblical interpretation (Revelation 2:12) of the temple at Pergamon, is “Throne of Satan.”)

Part 2.

“We’ll note that Maxwell has been christened one of the greatest spies of the Cold War. His record, however, isn’t limited to work for Moscow. The main intelligence service in his life was Israel’s Mossad. Itzhak Shamir himself, the future Prime Minister of Israel, enrolled Jan Ludvik Hoch into the Zionist underground organization Irgun at the beginning of World War ll. There he received the agent callsign “Little Czech,” under which he worked his entire life. The French Resistance and British Army became the first phases of the little Czech’s service in Zionist intelligence, well before the founding of the State of Israel and Mossad.

Further on, fate took its own turn, and Maxwell left the British Army in 1947, entering the publishing business. ..

“Having foreseen its importance in the modern world, the enterprising Maxwell made his bet on scientific information. This sphere became fertile ground for the intelligence services as well…Soon the publishing house became a leader in scientific-technical literature as well as history, politics and memoirs. This was also done with an intelligence objective.”



You know that feeling, (as somebody who is not on or of the “left,”) that virtually every last newspaper, magazine, book, and even scientific paper seemed to ooze some kind of “socialist”-globalist vibe, starting some time you can’t quite pinpoint— but you always dismissed it as your “red-baiting mind” getting the better of you?

You were not imagining it.

[note: Since I wrote this many months ago, I have realize that “socialism” like all the isms, is the same people—Masonic banking elites, in what I call “drag.” Stalin, and all the leading “communists” were Masons, and part of what was once “internationalism” now “Globalism.” All my life I thought they were “communists” but they are actually New World Order agents, all of them. They want the elimination of nations, borders, families and above all, religions, especially Christianity.]

“At once the spy took under his control the publication of the UK Mirror Group’s six newspapers, plus the US publisher Macmillan’s magazines, books and newspapers. These were so-called publications for everyday people…Over the course of the 1980s, Maxwell’s media empire encompassed 125 countries. He was known as a major publisher in Britain and held second place in the United States.



—Former KGB Chief Nikolai Shvarev,

Espionage History Archive

"I'm surviving—just," she went on. "But I can't just die quietly in a corner. I have to believe that something good will come out of this mess. It's sad for my mother. It's sad to have lost my dad. It's sad for my brothers. But I would say we'll be back. Watch this space.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, Vanity Fair, 1992.

In a 1992 profile of Robert Maxwell after his death, writer Ed Klein makes clear that sadism runs in this family, emanating from the top. Elizabeth and Robert Maxwell had nine children—two died; Ghislaine was the youngest. Books and magazine articles have been written about the gluttonous, vicious, “charismatic,” socially desperate Robert Maxwell, described in Vanity Fair as a “devout socialist” who also ate “spoonful after spoonful” of caviar, was a food addict, a sex addict, and overtly vicious and demeaning, especially to his sons.



http://www.scoopyweb.com/2020/07/from-oxford-scientist-who-fled-to.html

Ghislaine’s sadism is evident in one brushstroke at the end of the profile in which Klein describes how she persuaded a helicopter pilot to go into a dead drop, to terrify one of the passengers.

Who does that?

Individual depravity may be “interesting” but I primarily want to examine Robert Maxwell and the former Soviet Union. “The McCarthy Effect” has been to scare people off seeing the truth about how many facets of “Western” society were in fact infiltrated to the gills with agents, spies, informers—particularly in the publishing and media industries. In 2019, I interviewed Soviet dissident and author Vladimir Bukovsky, for The Epoch Times.



https://www.theepochtimes.com/last-man-standing-the-triumphant-return-of-vladimir-bukovsky-and-the-dark-truth-about-the-ussr-and-the-west_2995137.html

His last book Judgment in Moscow: Soviet Crimes and Western Complicity, (Ninth of November Press) is essential reading for anybody who wants to know the real story of “communist” infiltration into all facets of Western societies following WW2. Bukovsky told me, when I asked why he argues we never won the Cold War:



“I perceive the Cold War as an ideological war. Liberal democracy vs communist totalitarianism. In that sense we didn’t win. Instead, liberal democracy became infected with a lot of elements of Soviet ideology and the Soviet ideology did not disappear. It transformed, so there was no great victory. Usually they say that the West has won the Cold War meaning the military confrontation between the Warsaw Pact and NATO. NATO is still around and the Warsaw Pact disappeared, so that was perceived as a victory.

But I always perceived this war as much deeper, as a clash of ideologies, and in this clash we didn’t win. Communism has never been condemned internationally as a crime. They were not put on trial. They were not forced to answer for their crimes. Membership in communist organizations have never been perceived as a crime. Since we didn’t have some kind of Nuremberg trial in Moscow, the war’s not over.”

I am going to say something new, perhaps bold: “Science” is a perfect breeding ground and sanctuary for what was once called “communism.” The most accurate new term it is somewhere in the vicinity of “trans-humanism,” (AI) but it will take time before this marriage is understood by scholars of either. Its Trojan horse is “Public Health;” Its most powerful weapon is the “Virus.”

Robert Maxwell’s cover was “science,” and it is simply never mentioned that he erected his first publishing empire, Pergamon Press, as a literal open bridge between the USSR and the West, to traffic high level “science” which is meant to float above nations like moral conscience itself. We are programmed to hear the word “science” and immediately believe it is something we must never—whatever else we may be against— be “against.”

Today, following the downfall of the Epstein/Maxwell/Wexner et al apparatus, people are somewhat incapable of grasping Epstein’s obsession about trans-humanist “science,” and the countless millions he poured into corrupt scientific institutions as well as Ivy League universities. As soon as we hear the word “science” all our natural defenses, perceptions about good and evil, tend to become paralyzed.

Maxwell’s Orthodox Jewish parents changed their son’s name to Jan Ludvok Hoch, when the Nazis occupied Czechoslovakia. He became part of an underground railroad ferrying young people to France. At least once he escaped capture and surefire death. Via Serbia, Bulgaria, and Turkey, he got to Syrian Aleppo, and joined the Foreign Legion. [Source: EspionageHistoryArchive.com]



Dispatched to France, he adopted a French name: Ivan du Maurier. He was deeply involved with the French resistance, obviously (and understandably) sympathetic to communism, and even partook in the Allied landing at Normandy. Next he turned up in Great Britain, taking on yet a new name, with an Anglican ring to it: Leslie Johnson. Quickly recruited into British intelligence, Alexander spoke fluent English, German, French, Czech, Slovak, Hungarian, Romanian, Russian and Hebrew. According to Espionage History Archive: “When he received a combat decoration from the hands of Marshall Montgomery, he had changed his name for the fifth and last time—to Robert Maxwell. Our hero finished the war as a captain. It was then that he contacted a representative of Soviet intelligence for the first time.”

After the end of the war, Maxwell sought information about the fate of his parents, via Soviet military sources in Germany, as Czechoslovakia was under Soviet occupation. He was crushed to learn they had both died in concentration camps.



Espionage History Archive says this was where his profound bond with the USSR began.

https://covert-history.wikia.org/wiki/Paul_Rosbaud

—Celia Farber