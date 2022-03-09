Russian Foreign Ministry: We Have Proof Of Bio-Terror Specimens From Pentagon Funded Labs In Ukraine, Obtained After Feb 24; ALSO-- Zelensky Has "Cooled" On Ukraine Joining NATO
Are These Things Connected?
Two mainstream media reports that seem like elephants in the room, whose tails are linked. First this:
“Russia demanded on Wednesday that the United States explain to the world why it had supported what Moscow cast as a military biological programme in Ukraine involving deadly pathogens including plague and anthrax.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.