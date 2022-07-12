SALT & WATER CURE: How To Take Both, In Adequate Amounts, The Right Form, And At The Right Times
Barbara O'Neill, Reviving Dr. Batmanghelidj
I have been feeling extremely exhausted lately, though I am in a very beautiful, and peaceful place on earth: Almuñécar, Spain, (where I wound up by way of not having the energy to transport to Malaga to fly back to the US on the appointed date; More on this soon.)
I love Barbara O’Neill, and was happy when YouTube’s algorithms offered me this video. I …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.