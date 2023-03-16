Sasha Latypova Lays Bare The Unprecedented and Bizarre Details Of How The Government and Military Commandeered Production Of Covid Vaccines In Jaw Dropping Interview With Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
"What you're going to hear today is immensely important," Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“When something happens like I just described, it should be considered intentional murder and those responsible should be prosecuted.”
—Sasha Latypova
Among the revelations:
—A complete disabling of normal corporate recall of dangerous products following safety flag/signal—after 65 deaths and 3,000 adverse events from a single lot.
—30% of lots responsible…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.