Sasha Latypova's Full Testimony And Summation Of The Covid Vaccine Injury Class Action Suit In The Netherlands: "Sasha Has Laid Everything Bare," Mike Yeadon
Also: Latypova Exposes Military Intel Chaos Agents Paid To
Link to Sasha Latypova’s article here.
THIS BELOW IS VERY IMPORTANT (and I could write a whole book just about my own experiences with these military contracted chaos agents, assigned to me in 2008. Except I am not allowed to talk about it. Yet.)
Sasha keeps doing hard work and heavy lifting on exposing facts in court.
Live Long & Prosper (especially live-long), Sasha!
"It's super safe the doctor said, even if you end up dead.
For the antidote cannot kill you since, it's the leading cause of coincidence." -What's Her Face
It takes exponentially more energy to cover for a lie than it does to tell the truth. The bigger the lie, the more astronomical the amount energy is required to sustain it. The powers that shouldn't be are going all in to program us to believe that healthy children and young adults having sudden-death heart attacks is and always has been normal in order to cover up their genocide with the COVID injections:
The NIH, CDC, and FDA have made it so strokes, heart attacks, neurological diseases, and death are normalized standard expectations since the injection was rolled out.
All in the name of preventing coughs, sneezes, fever, and sniffles.
In case someone hasn't caught on yet: mankind is the disease they are trying to eradicate.
Children Having Heart Attacks - The New Demented Normal: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/children-having-heart-attacks-the
Try Vaccination — It never will hurt you, For Vaccination has this one great virtue: Should it injure or kill you whenever you receive it, We all stand prepared to refuse to believe it. —From a circular signed "The Doctors", 1876