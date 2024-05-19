Share this postSaturday Evening Documentary: The Path Of The Horseceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSaturday Evening Documentary: The Path Of The Horse"How Could I Have Studied Horses For So Many Years And Not Understood What Was Going On Physiologically?"Celia FarberMay 19, 20243Share this postSaturday Evening Documentary: The Path Of The Horseceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare3Share this postSaturday Evening Documentary: The Path Of The Horseceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePrevious