I aspire to write nothing much more about the war, for a while.

It got myself into a corner, too dark even for me, today, when I wrote about the unspeakable pills they call “SSRIs.” But it’s done, and I won’t de-publish it.

Instead, I am intent upon changing our focus and frequency, even at the risk of losing all of my efforts to “keep up with the news.” We run the risk of becoming sterile and rigid, if all we do is catalogue the Beast’s attacks on life, truth and beauty. That’s not “all” we do here, but today it really got the better of me.

We do this, I guess, because we think being rigidly alarmist will transform us into human weapons who can assist in the so called winning of the war against lies. Now I think there is a third way antidote. It involves looking away, and tending to the parts of our souls so chronically neglected and abandoned.

The great war is on human life, and human-ness—on beauty, laughter, mercy, music, contradiction, incongruity, surprise, and anything else we care to list that makes life worth living. Right?

Well, we surrendered more than we had to, in recent years. To the Fauci Gates clan. To their endless threats and attacks.

A few weeks ago I began a series of essays on what we un-beautifully call “crooners,” and found I had a lot to say, but never finished it. All I did manage was to post one song by José Luis Perales, which I still listen to daily, (but no longer a dozen times a day. ) That was during the time I was despairing about Howard Stern and Nick Fuentes. The coarsening misogyny, pretending to be bold truth, and all that.

Since I was 3, 4, or maybe younger, my mother played Jacques Brel in our Upper West Side, New York apartment. I don’t remember my father (I was 3 when he left) but I remember Jacques Brel’s voice, and somehow or other, I recall making my mother explain what he was singing about, around this age. Could this be a fabricated memory? I can see it all—the living room, the fuchsia modern sofa, the rug, the album cover, the cats, Dr. Zhivago, Lara, and Toby. (At that time I believed Lara was Zhivago’s wife.)

It was this album: (You can’t see the color, it was a kind of sky blue.)



It had illustrations, and all the song lyrics in both French and English.



“Who is Marieke,” was one question that I remember asking my mother, “and why doesn’t she like him?”

(No memorable answer. But they met on a bridge, was it? Something about towers. Between two places called Bruges and Ghent.)

“Why does it sound different now?” I asked.

“That’s Flemish.”

“What’s Flemish?”

You know how children are—excellent question askers.

The record player was sunken, made of wood, and took up half a wall in the living room. I was spellbound. My mother had heard Brel perform, live. I simply could not believe it, and still can’t. This remains my favorite album in the world, to this day, and Quand On N’a Que L’amour is in my opinion the most perfect song ever written. We played it at my mother’s memorial, and also at my wedding, and if you all ever wind up memorializing me, online, if something “happens” to me, you must play it, but I have to be very controlling about the correct version. This one:

(Don’t worry, I’m fine.)

“All that ever happened to me was me.”

—Jacques Brel

In another post I will attempt my own translation, as the English version, no slight to the quite amazing Brel interpreter Rod McKuen, (If We Only Had Love) feels too much of a leap. Yet one can see why he had to make concessions to the rhythms. It’s too easy to be snobby about McKuen. I refuse.

That night, I started to write (in the crooner post) about McKuen’s Brel translations, (that still grow on me) Sinatra’s American-ism that didn’t quite translate Brel’s prostrating free falls, (Ne Me Quitte Pas/If You Go Away) and why these questions are of civilization redeeming importance, according to me.

The piece was about ‘crooners’ as teachers. Teachers of men, of young men, teachers of women, young and old, consolers of women, softeners of hearts of all ages, and unafraid romantics, now just about extinct. Crooners, one day, will no longer be considered some kind of lower art form. In fact, I see that the BBC has caught up with me about Brel, finally.

Sonic relics of lost worlds and lost values. Lost humanity.

Don’t leave me. Imagine naming a song, “Don’t Leave Me.”

Imagine how recent this was, in evolutionary history, this Belgian man singing to a woman about a king who died because he never met her and pearls of rain from countries where it never rains—none of it either sentimental or phony.

Sinatra set out on a tightrope. He made it across But it was a real daredevil act. One believes Brel. But Sinatra, one does not want to hear him…get emotional. I still can’t explain what I am trying to say!

Every list of all time top crooners starts with Sinatra, and includes no non Anglican/Americans.

Every French person I meet, I ask: “Is there really an English word for what Brel called “la tendresse?”

They can un-depress us, fast, these songs, these singers.

They can make us think we are not hated, or weren’t always. They can make me remember my childhood, at least moments, fondly. Maybe you too. (This is by far the best version of Born Free, there is no other version. Matt Monro.)

So, when I felt sordid, black-pilled and grimy, earlier, I turned to Brel, rather than food or cold shower. Lo and behold, an interview I’d never seen, and what an interview! How did I miss this? I felt it to be the perfect cure, and atonement, for what I had inflicted today.

We’re not black, white or red pilled—we’re just traumatized, and prone to surrender our inner worlds to all matters of combat and intellectual analysis. The illusion of control.

We swallowed the pill that said: “Facts are more important than music and poetry combined. You owe it to the machine to ‘fight’ in perpetual solemnity.”

But then you miss your old self, your dreamer.

Yesterday I was walking in Granada, a very romantic city, at least visually, and listened to Brel’s Le Moribund, (The Dying Man) from my childhood soundtrack (correct version) probably for the 1,000th time in my life, and new discoveries occurred occurred to me.

When he addresses his wife’s lover, who he did not like, (but must concede to as he will take care of his wife after he dies,) his voice becomes like stone steps descending, then when he addresses her, his voice turns into a flock of birds. It’s downright amazing.

Here’s that song:









If we compare French and American lyrics, it’s simply two different songs.

But that’s not important right now.

I want to offer up as Saturday soul balm film, this short interview with Brel:

I pulled a few lines out, some of which may become Truth Barrier T shirts. (Please submit votes for your favorites, in comments.)

“It’s not anger, it’s pain, I always feel I’m under attack. It’s not anger.”



”The only thing that happened to me in my life was me.”

“Don’t wait for anything. Just for yourself.”



”Despair is not a sad thing.”

“I’m perfectly optimistic.”

“I think that mankind is marvelous. Perhaps we need to tell them.” (Smiles)

“We are a biological accident that says ‘do what you can.’ ”

One must discipline oneself to have, shall we say, only relatively noble temptations.”

“You have to love. That’s what Christmas is about, it’s about love.”





”I can’t think of a celebration that’s not about love.”