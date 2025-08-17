Share this postThe Truth BarrierSaturday Evening Film-- Quadrophenia: Can You See The Real Me?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSaturday Evening Film-- Quadrophenia: Can You See The Real Me?The Making Of A MasterpieceCelia FarberAug 17, 202537Share this postThe Truth BarrierSaturday Evening Film-- Quadrophenia: Can You See The Real Me?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore114Share37Share this postThe Truth BarrierSaturday Evening Film-- Quadrophenia: Can You See The Real Me?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore114SharePrevious
To this day , nothing makes my hair stand on end like the opening of The Real Me. Listening to the album leaves me both drained and refreshed, I love many bands and their music but Quadrophenia always touches a nerve nothing else I’ve listened to to can reach.
I won that album from a radio station giveaway. Caller 21. I was 10. Blew my mind. KSLY. San Luis Obispo, CA.