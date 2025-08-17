The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bezoar's avatar
Bezoar
6h

To this day , nothing makes my hair stand on end like the opening of The Real Me. Listening to the album leaves me both drained and refreshed, I love many bands and their music but Quadrophenia always touches a nerve nothing else I’ve listened to to can reach.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Quill Cross's avatar
Quill Cross
6h

I won that album from a radio station giveaway. Caller 21. I was 10. Blew my mind. KSLY. San Luis Obispo, CA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture