Saturday Evening Film: The People Vs. David and Collet Stephan
One Of The Most Chilling, Infuriating Stories Of Parental Persecution Ever Documented—Steel Yourself
Paul wrote:
”Celia, if you haven't seen this film yet be prepared to be immersed. I highly recommend the documentary "The People vs David and Collet Stephan."
I watched it, and found it excellent, important, shocking, and familiar.
This story shares many features with the tragedy that befell Christine Maggiore and her husband Robin when their daughter Eliza Jane died, in 2004, and they were blamed. The media pogrom, the false autopsy, the death threats and hate—identical.
I don’t know where you stand on germ theory, but this could very well be an example (I don’t know for sure) where most of those who deny germ theory and therefore refuse to take antibiotics and other treatments that successfully treat inflammations… I don’t know but this could be an example of such an event….
This is one of the major problems I have with terrain theorists and germ deniers… Many of the leading figures in “no virus no germ” movement with very few exceptions, have absolutely no clue what the real frontline experience is when someone has an upper respiratory infection or meningitis…
I think that there will be more of such cases as the apathy towards the medical establishment increases due to covid scam…It’s unfortunate…
CELIA, I just went to see David Stephan, last week to watch his new movie called EPIPHANY and he signed my book for the second time ... I saw him speak in 2015....talk about serendipity!
What a courageous family .... and he is the sweetest person you will meet..... yes, please, watch this and if you can catch him live that would be a real treat... here is the link to the latest movie .... he told me that the EPIPHANY movie is like a prequel to The People Vs. David and Collet Stephan.... https://matadorfilms.ca/