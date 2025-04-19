Paul wrote:



”Celia, if you haven't seen this film yet be prepared to be immersed. I highly recommend the documentary "The People vs David and Collet Stephan."



I watched it, and found it excellent, important, shocking, and familiar.

This story shares many features with the tragedy that befell Christine Maggiore and her husband Robin when their daughter Eliza Jane died, in 2004, and they were blamed. The media pogrom, the false autopsy, the death threats and hate—identical.

