Stunning, not well know history of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Fair, humane, illuminating, and not propagandistic.
If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).
You can also make a one time donation:
Your donations are crucial and appreciated—especially now.
Thank you! 🦆
Don’t forget you can support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.
I’m done with spiritual Jews having their heads up their asses and satanic Jews killing all of us.
The systematic very recent seige of centuries old West Bank christian monuments - defecating cows ON such churches - shows the game plan .
It matters not one flying castle 4Xx to these pretenders whom St Paul referred to as a ''whitewashed pigsty ''(plural)- when discussing suchlike possibilties .
It reminds me of the intentional literal 4 or more decades of human defecation of albanian drug dealers - in Kosovo - on the near miraculous building masters' ''rounding '' of the Theotokos (physical ,non docetic literal birth of the Eternal Word) - through a woman . The Kosovarian monastries date from earliest Macedonian application of Arminian church architecture ,around 4-6 century - rendering Theotokos square ,not round - the first pre Gothic realisation that the true people of Israel never ''replace'' anything ,or anyone .