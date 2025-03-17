Saturday Evening History: The Underground Spirit
This Is Many People's Favorite Martyr Made Episode
This made my day today.
Riveting. He brings them all alive, as full dimensional humans, and the listener too.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In case it matters to your schedule Celia, I'm receiving this on Sunday evening. Thank you as always for all your posts.
Wow, 5 hour listen.
Need a rainy day to listen to it all!