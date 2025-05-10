Saturday Evening Podcast: Never Before Have I Heard Anything This Fascinating About Homeopathy
Alec Zeck Interviews Melissa Kupsch
“We look almost happy out in the sun,
bleeding to death from wounds we know nothing about.”
—Tomas Tranströmer
This interview had me absolutely riveted all afternoon, and now I can hardly think of anything else.
It was Sofia Smallstorm, on the phone the other night, who told me about it—absolutely insistent that I listen to it.
“Celia, have you heard of miasms?” she asked.
“No,” I said, thinking:
“But I’m sure I have them.”
All joking aside, this is the most breakthrough health interview I have heard in years.
I’ve been frustrated for a long time that the only way, path, tradition of healing is essentially the detox and nutrition model, which does not take any interest in psychic, emotional or family history.
I gently urge you not to skip this because you think it’s same old same old about homeopathy. It’s not.
I never knew homeopathy could purge trapped trauma and grief, including between bodies, and even between generations. I never really knew any of this.
Thank you Sofia.
Also consider flower remedies. They are similar to homeopathy. I have seen them do amazing things for my clients.
In the video she talks about fertility issues, and I was thinking about the problem of re-victimization. In particular, people who suffer psychological trauma because of the covid vaccine ruse. And I connect this to the problem of confirmation bias. People are convinced they have been forcibly sterilized (there is evidence for that) by the vaccine. But, it's also everything else that happens and has happened over the years.
The vaccine was a culmination of the project to victimize everyone. And then, (some) people re-victimize themselves whenever a confirmatory headline shows up on the substacks that focus on that.
Plus, science says that it's definitive. Non-reversible. Ah, Sweet Home Despair!
All very convenient to foster the fertility treatment industry. It's always the same trick: take control of something natural and free, put a cap on it and a license and a price and taxes, and then re-sell it to the public as a sensational new discovery of miraculous scientific progress. What a beautiful con! It's all profits!
But, what if these homeopathic remedies can heal the fertility issues by healing the psychological trauma?
What if a lot of science is plain wrong?
It will not stop being a crime against humanity even if people manage to heal from it. No problem there. What is done is done, even if the effects can be undone, or remedied to some extent.
Anyway. I like the dualistic talk in this podcast. It explains the ideas here a lot better than monist/mechanistic language. Perhaps that's the problem: those with a mechanistic mindset cannot understand the issue of trauma because the concept overwhelms the limits of their vocabulary.