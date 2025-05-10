The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Bruce Gillen
9h

Also consider flower remedies. They are similar to homeopathy. I have seen them do amazing things for my clients.

2 replies
agent Roger W.
10h

In the video she talks about fertility issues, and I was thinking about the problem of re-victimization. In particular, people who suffer psychological trauma because of the covid vaccine ruse. And I connect this to the problem of confirmation bias. People are convinced they have been forcibly sterilized (there is evidence for that) by the vaccine. But, it's also everything else that happens and has happened over the years.

The vaccine was a culmination of the project to victimize everyone. And then, (some) people re-victimize themselves whenever a confirmatory headline shows up on the substacks that focus on that.

Plus, science says that it's definitive. Non-reversible. Ah, Sweet Home Despair!

All very convenient to foster the fertility treatment industry. It's always the same trick: take control of something natural and free, put a cap on it and a license and a price and taxes, and then re-sell it to the public as a sensational new discovery of miraculous scientific progress. What a beautiful con! It's all profits!

But, what if these homeopathic remedies can heal the fertility issues by healing the psychological trauma?

What if a lot of science is plain wrong?

It will not stop being a crime against humanity even if people manage to heal from it. No problem there. What is done is done, even if the effects can be undone, or remedied to some extent.

Anyway. I like the dualistic talk in this podcast. It explains the ideas here a lot better than monist/mechanistic language. Perhaps that's the problem: those with a mechanistic mindset cannot understand the issue of trauma because the concept overwhelms the limits of their vocabulary.

17 more comments...

