“We look almost happy out in the sun,

bleeding to death from wounds we know nothing about.”



—Tomas Tranströmer

This interview had me absolutely riveted all afternoon, and now I can hardly think of anything else.

It was Sofia Smallstorm, on the phone the other night, who told me about it—absolutely insistent that I listen to it.

“Celia, have you heard of miasms?” she asked.

“No,” I said, thinking:

“But I’m sure I have them.”

All joking aside, this is the most breakthrough health interview I have heard in years.

I’ve been frustrated for a long time that the only way, path, tradition of healing is essentially the detox and nutrition model, which does not take any interest in psychic, emotional or family history.

I gently urge you not to skip this because you think it’s same old same old about homeopathy. It’s not.

I never knew homeopathy could purge trapped trauma and grief, including between bodies, and even between generations. I never really knew any of this.

Thank you Sofia.

[By the way, Sofia’s excellent online shop, “Avatar Products” is here.]

If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Thank you! 🙏

And huge thanks to all who are already paid subscribers.