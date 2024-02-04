Share this postSaturday Night Film: As It Is In Heavenceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSaturday Night Film: As It Is In Heaven"Everything Begins With Listening"Celia FarberFeb 4, 202432Share this postSaturday Night Film: As It Is In Heavenceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13ShareIf you click through, it should open on YouTube, with English subtitles. 32Share this postSaturday Night Film: As It Is In Heavenceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13SharePrevious
This is one of my favorite Swedish movies!
What a beautiful gem of a film! Thank you for bringing this to our attention. I will be digesting this over the next few days, if not weeks, ahead. A great statement on the power of music, and the limitations of dogmatic religious ideology...and also--a poignant statement on the feminine/masculine polarities that are indelibly imprinted within the magnificent spectrum of human psychology. We are united as One when we are aligned as a vibrational whole. Blessings. ...[wish I could've seen a film print in an art house theater!]