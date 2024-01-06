Saturday Night Film: In The Shadow Of Hermes, Jüri Lina
Running It For The Second Time: The Masonic Hidden Hand In Perpetual Ceaseless World "Revolution" Must Be Dealt With Or We Are Using An Old Irrelevant Map And Going In Circles
“Great film, and of course an excellent book, “Under The Sign Of The Scorpio,” by Jüri Lina. Should be required reading for everyone who uses the words communism or bolshevism to know what’s really behind these camouflage terms.”
”This is absolutely mind blowing.”
”…must be extremely difficult for some people to even digest…Holy shi*t.”
—YouTube Comments
Saturday Night Film: In The Shadow Of Hermes, Jüri Lina
Hi Celia, you reminded me that I have that film in my research directory. I have uploaded it to my odysee channel https://odysee.com/@MatrixResearchGroup:3/JL:ed also Juri LIna's book called Architects of Deception (about freemasonry) here https://odysee.com/@MatrixResearchGroup:3/architects-of-deception-lina:0
It's interesting that this book has a discussion of the origins of vaccination and vaccination injuries.
UPDATE: The book 'Under The Sign Of The Scorpion', upon which this film is based is now uploaded here: https://odysee.com/@MatrixResearchGroup:3/Under-the-Sign-of-the-Scorpion:8
Thank you Celia. I think I have been living under a rock or something. I was told that the revolution was brutal, but nothing of this magnatude, and with the involvement of hte USA. I was aproached by a freemason trying to recrute me over 50 years ago. I am glad I refused.