Saturday Night Interview Clip: Antony C. Sutton—How Bankers Funded The Bolshevik Revolution In New York (And London) And Why Is Matters
Epstein Files Have Demonstrated "Left" and "Right" Are All In Bed Together, So What Better Time To Recall The Story Of Trotsky, The Mystery Gold, The Ship, And The Cable From London (Where Else?)
I had a compelling suggestion to run Steve Bannon’s declassified interview with Jeffrey Epstein, now on YouTube (unedited) as our Saturday night film.
I made myself watch enough of it to realize I had no earthly idea what it was, what it signified, or what to make of it. (The banality of evil?)
It’s linked above if you are interested.
A lot has come oozing out today about super-pals Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein—you can see it all (and the interview) by typing in “Steve Bannon” on X.
Turns out Marco Rubio funded the Steele dossier?
Most successful journalists, and famosos, are horrible perverts, eager to be around him under any circumstances.
Bonfire of The Vanities on steroids.
We’ve been subject to a horror film that is not a film, these last few days.
It’s immobilizing, and once you see the deep patterns, you don’t need to stay in it.
They are ALL in them, one way or another:
Gross warning ahead:
Changing Course
I decided instead we should spend a little time tonight with a historian of tremendous courage, brilliance, and invaluable insight: Anthony C. Sutton.
Before you watch, I’ve JPG’d the opening preface of his famous bombshell 1974 book tragically few have read.
Here’s the clip.
I know I’ve run it before, but it’s like a 16 minute permanent chiropractic adjustment that prevents ever having to waste another moment in the decepticon dome of “left and right,” or “communism vs. capitalism.”
So in case you’ve never seen it….here it is:
The video of Epstein being interviewed by Bannon leaves one with the impression of just how pedestrian Epstein was.
Banality of evil, indeed.
Epstein exudes zero charisma or charm, and yet, he was at the center of a massive web of financial, political and moral corruption that ultimately affected every elite layer of our social order.
Utterly bizarre.
omg this Antony C. Sutton is brain-sizzling. the smell of juices hitting the grill. so sad for all the White Russians washing up in Paris. an entire civilization destroyed. ugh. and ALL the seduced and indoctrinated chanting in smug unison. we're in the thick of it.