I had a compelling suggestion to run Steve Bannon’s declassified interview with Jeffrey Epstein, now on YouTube (unedited) as our Saturday night film.

I made myself watch enough of it to realize I had no earthly idea what it was, what it signified, or what to make of it. (The banality of evil?)

It’s linked above if you are interested.

A lot has come oozing out today about super-pals Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein—you can see it all (and the interview) by typing in “Steve Bannon” on X.

Turns out Marco Rubio funded the Steele dossier?

Most successful journalists, and famosos, are horrible perverts, eager to be around him under any circumstances.

Bonfire of The Vanities on steroids.

We’ve been subject to a horror film that is not a film, these last few days.

It’s immobilizing, and once you see the deep patterns, you don’t need to stay in it.

They are ALL in them, one way or another:

Gross warning ahead:

Changing Course

I decided instead we should spend a little time tonight with a historian of tremendous courage, brilliance, and invaluable insight: Anthony C. Sutton.

Before you watch, I’ve JPG’d the opening preface of his famous bombshell 1974 book tragically few have read.

Here’s the clip.

I know I’ve run it before, but it’s like a 16 minute permanent chiropractic adjustment that prevents ever having to waste another moment in the decepticon dome of “left and right,” or “communism vs. capitalism.”

So in case you’ve never seen it….here it is:

