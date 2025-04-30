Scenes From Unprecedented Blackout In Spain: Street Dancing, Teenagers Having A Blast Without Their Phones, Men Directing Traffic, People Cutting Through A Fence To Bring Food To People On A Train...
Outdoor Cookouts, Women Being Carried Upstairs, And More
Article from The International Reporter, here, with embedded clips, guaranteed to bring a tear to your eye.
In this piece, yesterday, I described how overjoyed I felt during the blackout. I now see that there is really something to this. Electricity separated us from our true selves and true senses.
Yes - I saw it in Madrid too. And while most shops closed because they were not able to open electric tills and process cards, my local fruiteria dug out an old mechanical scale, took cash and chatted with customers.
Lovely! Maybe you were not the only one who noticed how much electricity is wrecking our lives! I hope so!