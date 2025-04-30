The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Warden's avatar
Michael Warden
3h

Yes - I saw it in Madrid too. And while most shops closed because they were not able to open electric tills and process cards, my local fruiteria dug out an old mechanical scale, took cash and chatted with customers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
3h

Lovely! Maybe you were not the only one who noticed how much electricity is wrecking our lives! I hope so!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture