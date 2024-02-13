Scores Killed, Including Children As Israel Shells Rafah, And Protests Explode Worldwide
EU Foreign Policy Chief Says: "The International Community Believe That This Is A Slaughter."
Josep Borrell, EU Foreign Policy Chief: “So the international community believe that this is a slaughter.”
A post shared by @wissamgaza
Clip of man shot by snipers seeking refuge inside hospital here.
Carnage in Rafah: https://x.com/hitmayn51/status/1757115471977935001?s=20
Swedish woman screams in Parliament: “Stop killing children!! This is genocide. You’re all insane! I’m ashamed to be Swedish!”
Protests outside Downing Street.
Israelis protest against Netanyahu.
This is absolutely heart breaking and Im so beyond angry, someone has to stop that murderous Netanyahu, he's straight up evil and satanic. He just wants them all dead so he can have Gaza to himself, no ones buying the bullshit of him saying hes targeting Hamas.
God has little to do with this.
Almost as if they are being controlled by a satanic force