Share this postScott Ritter: Carlson's Putin Interview Just The Beginning In A Process That Has The Chance To Stop The West From Committing Suicideceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherScott Ritter: Carlson's Putin Interview Just The Beginning In A Process That Has The Chance To Stop The West From Committing Suicide"One Of The Most Important Interviews Of The Modern Era."Celia FarberFeb 9, 202451Share this postScott Ritter: Carlson's Putin Interview Just The Beginning In A Process That Has The Chance To Stop The West From Committing Suicideceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther18Share51Share this postScott Ritter: Carlson's Putin Interview Just The Beginning In A Process That Has The Chance To Stop The West From Committing Suicideceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther18SharePrevious
Scott Ritter: Carlson's Putin Interview Just The Beginning In A Process That Has The Chance To Stop The West From Committing Suicide
Also made and showed people how bad the gov't and the CIA are, if they haven't yet figured it out (HINT: anyone who still only watches Legacy Media programming)!
Agree with Scott. Tucker wasn’t ready for what he got from the Russian President, who in my estimation has acted in restraint given the abusive history from the U.S. expansionist’War Machine” post collapse of the Soviet state and given the circumstances in the region. Unfortunately, I don’t think most Americans have the desire or the attention span to understand the complexities of that relationship and have been sufficiently POISONED by our own state fed propaganda to think about the issue rationally. Hoping I am wrong about that, and hopefully Tucker can get to a point where he ‘gets it’ and is able to use his exceptional communication skills and reach to se through the lies we have been fed change the minds of the American people.