Scott Ritter: "He Fooled Us All. Because We Thought He Was About Pressuring Hamas. But It Turns Out Trump Was About Pressuring Israel."
"Hell To Pay," in Context. "Israel Didn't Want This Ceasefire. This Is Being Imposed On Them, That's Why There's So Much Angst…Be Careful With Your Spin. He Didn't Repost Jeffrey Sachs For Nothing."
“If you’re in the chat saying ‘This is a bullshit ceasefire’ you’re against it—screw you…The CHILDREN IN THE CAMPS ARE CHEERING IN THE STREETS. THAT’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW. If the Palestinians who live in Gaza are happy about this, that’s all you need to know. Unless you live in Gaza, unless you’ve been bombed, unless you’ve been starved, unless you’ve had senior family slaughtered, shut the F up. You don’t matter. The only thing that matters is from the perspective of the Palestinian people who live in Gaza who are saying: ‘Thank God. We have aid coming in. Thank God, the bombs will stop falling. Thank God, we can look to a future where the collective slaughter of our people stops. That’s where I stand on this.”
Yeah I gotta say I was pleasantly surprised by this move by Trump!
Wow - you have got to remember Trump is NOT the president. Biden was when this deal was made. Trump would have shut down those terrorists!