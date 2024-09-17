Indictment here.

I’ve put in a few work days in the past 6 months or so, on all this, read some of the lawsuits, tried to understand it in the context of this post-Epstein-Maxwell world. I didn’t post anything.

When I found the interview, today, with Jonathan Oddi, despite all that was odd and made no sense about it, I got a bloodhound feeling. “It’s that direction—that way. “

Understanding all of music and “entertainment,” pop culture, all genres, all forms, as spokes in the illuminati wicked wheel. Understanding Hip Hop as a drug and human trafficking front, littered with human sacrifices. Sean Combs is a symptom—not an individual.

Some of the info I have included here has a vibe of “..they’re all going down,” but for me, I would only begin to believe that if Clive Davis were arrested. AND if even one of these press conferences has a detective who did not make an illuminati hand sign. For now, I lean toward thinking it’s a controlled demolition.

Still, better than nothing, and a lot is coming out, that most of us mostly knew—just more stark, damning evidence.



There’s a wild card in this story. A man, allegedly South African, named Jonathan Oddi, who was arrested after a strange incident at a Florida Trump hotel in 2018:

First, a few visual clues to what Jonathan Oddi talks about in his 2018 interrogation by a secret service agent, posted below. These people literally scream at us: “We are illuminati!” WHITE and BLACK clothing—just one of their Masonic display behaviors.









“On May 18, 2018 officers responded to the Trump National Doral Miami Hotel regarding multiple reports regarding an erratic man with a gun in the lobby. Jonathan Oddi had taken over the lobby and draped an enormous American flag over the resort’s front desk. The details of that incident were covered in a story we published in September 2019, and today we have finally acquired footage of Mr. Oddi's interview by FDLE Special Agent Alberto Borges and Miami Dade Police Detective Oscar Andino. During his interview with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Oddi, a 42 year old former stripper, stated that he had planned his actions to direct attention to several political issues. He stated he dressed in black clothing and painted his face black so he would not be seen, and that he had conducted surveillance on the property for about two hours. While at the hospital, Oddi yelled many spontaneous statements, asking to speak with the FBI, Secret Service, CIA, and the media. He stated that he is an intelligence officer and also made the following erratic comments: “Trump is a traitor,” “Obama is Osama,” “Trump makes his money on gas,” and “laws are corrupt." Oddi also told officers that he had a "settlement" with Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and the rap artist known as P. Diddy. This video presents a portion of the interrogation of Jonathan Oddi. Whose last name could hardly be more appropriate, and who at one point worked for website "Dancing Bear" as a porn actor. Let us know in a comment if you would like to see more of this interview aka hear Oddi's thoughts on Tupac Shakur.”

Oddi, in his interrogation, said:

—He was one of P. Diddy’s sex slaves.

—He was trying to warn Trump about assassination plans.

—Combs is black Illuminati, ie “Boulé.”

—Hip Hop was an illuminati project to move narcotics around the country in private jets.

—Obama is CIA, and was central to 9/11.

—Tupac Shakur is alive and living in Cuba. He says they kill them or fake kill them to sell millions of “records.” Probably.

Now, some of what he says does sound “crazy,” but I don’t tend to throw much out for being “too crazy.” I just listen, absorb, and wait. I spent many days reading P Diddy lawsuits about 6 months ago, trying to see patterns.

Was Oddi crazy?

Was he telling the truth?

Both?

Why is one sleeve rolled up? Why do his eyes look so strange? What is that accent?

Also, is he alive? Apparently his trial is still being postposed, and it’s now 6 years later. The trail has gone cold.

It’s a little weird he can’t recall which dictator oppressed his family in Argentina, and also does not know which continent his mother or siblings are on. BUT, I get a high reading of authenticity from him nevertheless.



Peculiarly detailed 2018 article about oddi.

