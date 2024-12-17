Selling A Small Number Of Signed Books, Or Unsigned--Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History Of AIDS
To bring in a few hundred dollars needed right now, I am seeking to sell some signed copies of my book.
I signed only about 10, before I dashed to the airport, when I left for Spain. So that’s all I have right now.
If anybody would like to but one, signed, for $25, it will be mailed out from New York, right away, and arrive in time for Christmas (in the US.)
(The books are in New York.)
If you would like a signed copy, it’s $25, plus postage, an unsigned copy is $18, plus postage. I have many more unsigned ones. Postage is $5.00.
You can order and pay via my Paypal: In the “note” let me know how many, and the address.
When I write and post about Israel, my paid subscribers attrition, I get hit by bots, bank requests for refunds from people who don’t reply to emails, and it seems to me strange things happen with Stripe too, such as withheld funds, but not sure.
This is my book, it’s suuuuper cheerful and perfect for Christmas!
You can also become a paid subscriber for $4 a month, or make a one time donation of a few dollars.
Thanks in advance. 🎄
UPDATE: The PayPal button is found in the link, and I will add it to the post. (sorry.) You can also send a check to:
Celia Farber
216 West 102nd st
#7B
New York, NY, 10025
(I am not there but my sister Bibi will process the checks and mail the books)
I will look into IBAN--is that the same as a checking account routing number?
I'll update in comments section tomorrow.
You angels already made it possible for me to pay the urgent bill, and I am writing thank you notes now. Thank you so much, I feel safe, grateful, and optimistic. 🎄❤️🦆
How much if you sign it twice?