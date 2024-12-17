To bring in a few hundred dollars needed right now, I am seeking to sell some signed copies of my book.

I signed only about 10, before I dashed to the airport, when I left for Spain. So that’s all I have right now.

If anybody would like to but one, signed, for $25, it will be mailed out from New York, right away, and arrive in time for Christmas (in the US.)

(The books are in New York.)

If you would like a signed copy, it’s $25, plus postage, an unsigned copy is $18, plus postage. I have many more unsigned ones. Postage is $5.00.

You can order and pay via my Paypal: In the “note” let me know how many, and the address.

Paypal link.





When I write and post about Israel, my paid subscribers attrition, I get hit by bots, bank requests for refunds from people who don’t reply to emails, and it seems to me strange things happen with Stripe too, such as withheld funds, but not sure.

This is my book, it’s suuuuper cheerful and perfect for Christmas!

You can also become a paid subscriber for $4 a month, or make a one time donation of a few dollars.

Thanks in advance. 🎄





