I came upon this cinematic scene tonight, returning from a long walk around the city.

I shot much more too, and will be posting during the upcoming week from Granada, Malaga, Mijas, and possibly Cordoba.

I’ll be joined by a friend and fellow Substacker, Tom Kudla, who is visiting from New York, and arrives Tuesday. Here’s his latest piece, on Brutalist architecture.

Tom has agreed to assist in the editing, and keeping track of things.

The challenge for a “travel writer” is to help people feel not that they were not there with you, but that they were.

Sonically, it will be more brass instruments than you thought possible in a single week.

I’ll try not to overly over-do it.

:)