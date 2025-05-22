Vigilant Fox Article here (with a link to the hearing)

Further coverage here, via Infowars.





”Senator, people die.”

—Francis Collins

If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Thank you! 🙏

And huge thanks to all who are already paid subscribers.