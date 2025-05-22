Senate Committee Hearings Obliterate Lies About Safety and Efficacy Of Covid Shots: 3 Hour Explosive Hearing Linked Here
These Shots, And The People Who Pushed Them, Are History. Now Comes The Aftermath, How Will The US Government Redress This Catastrophe?
Vigilant Fox Article here (with a link to the hearing)
Further coverage here, via Infowars.
”Senator, people die.”
—Francis Collins
How to redress this catastrophe?
One obvious thing: compelled speech. The Government should force all Media, including Google, Facebook and everyone else, to admit the injections were not necessary, and that they lied to the public, and that they censored the truth, and that people have died and received harm because of their censorship.
Is Compelled speech unconstitutional? It doesn't matter if an executive order (or something else) forcing criminals to tell the truth is unconstitutional. The purpose of such compelled speech orders would be to force them to not comply and to speak in defense of their right to lie and mislead the public off a cliff. In order to defend freedom of the press they would have to a) admit the truth, or b) quadruple down.
If a bionic man like Zuckerberg would quadruple down, then simply do what that documentalist did to a the Monsanto executive who said that roundup was safe to drink, and then the documentalist brought out jug of roundup an a glass and asked the executive to have drink. Same with the technocrats: force them to show how safe the injectable modified RNA is. If they survive, they have can have their freedom of the press back. Not that there was any danger to such freedom of the press, right?
Illegal orders have no effect. It's time people learn that. It's time the media explains that.
Control , money and depopulation … that’s why it still on the market . The ACOG still recommends the mRNA jab to pregnant women. 🤬