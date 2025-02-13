SENATE CONFIRMS RFK JR. FOR HHS SECRETARY
Despite Millions or Maybe Billions Of Black PR, Smear Campaigns, Lies, Slander, Bullying, Mockery, And On The Sweat, Blood and Tears Of Thousands Of Warriors, Over Decades— VICTORY!
“Up their giggi with a wah-wah brush.”
—Barry Farber
Im not getting excited yet, I will when I hear him utter the words, "we are stopping the "covid shots" because they're bioweapons and they've killed 17 million people, thats when I will tip my hat to RFK Jr.
Will he expose the vaccine industry? That is the question. I won't celebrate until I see him go after Pharma on vaccines and repeal the 1986 act.