Severe Winter Storms Batter Gaza, Creating Yet More Unimaginable Suffering
This is totally heartbreaking. Life on earth should not be like this.
Chris Hedges: Rebranding Genocide
First, it was Israel’s right to defend itself. Then it was a war, even though, by Israel’s own military intelligence database, 83 percent of the casualties were civilians. The 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, living under an Israeli air, land and sea blockade, have no army, air force, no mechanized units, no tanks, no navy, no missiles, no heavy artillery, no fleets of killer drones, no sophisticated tracking systems to map all movements, or an ally like the United States, which has given Israel at least $21.7 billion in military aid since Oct. 7, 2023.
Now, it is a “ceasefire.” Except of course, as usual, Israel only abided by the first of the 20 stipulations. It freed around 2,000 Palestinian captives held in Israeli prisons — 1700 of whom were detained after Oct. 7 — as well as around 300 bodies of Palestinians, in exchange for the return of the 20 remaining Israeli captives. Israel has violated every other condition. https://scheerpost.com/2025/12/16/chris-hedges-rebranding-genocide/
Palestinian infant freezes to death in Gaza as Israel keeps blocking aid
Winter cold ‘becomes lethal’ as Israel restricts entry of tents, blankets and other shelter supplies to ravaged enclave. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/12/16/palestinian-infant-freezes-to-death-in-gaza-as-israel-keeps-blocking-aid