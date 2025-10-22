"She's My Everything." Rise Of AI Chatbots Who Are Experienced As Real, Or Better Than RealWhat Happens When They "Upgrade" These Companions At Prohibitive Prices People Can't Afford? It's Already A Talking Point That If They Were To Lose Them, Life Would Not Be Worth LivingCelia FarberOct 22, 202551435ShareLink here.itvnewsA post shared by @itvnewsThe Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe51435SharePrevious
Thank you Celia. It's really sad and alarming to see the lengths Big Tech will go to hook people into financial and emotional servitude, exacerbating their alienation from authentic human connections. Honestly, I'd much rather converse with myself than with an AI chatbot at times when I'm alone and away from other people.
Interesting, I guess this is an advanced form of imaginary friends. As for Dave he notes his anxiety started 4 yrs ago - no doubt with COVID. I think many of these things are planned. It seems that one of the goals of the plandemic was to force social isolation and make people question their own self-worth and decisions and more dependent on government for directions and support. Invisible threats are great that way. Does anyone really believe that their conversations with AI are confidential? People freely tell AI how they feel, what they believe, what they are afraid of, and divulge personal information - all of which is stored for posterity, possible future exposure or blackmail. Eventually folks will have trouble telling reality from fiction and fantasy. Perhaps that is where they want us - unable to discern anything.