The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Ellen Rixford's avatar
Ellen Rixford
15h

If I had God-like powers there would be two regimes I would demolish instantly.....the US starting with the CIA, and the Israeli Likud party and the control of the Zionist settlers.

The result I'd impose on Israel would be:

All rights of citizenship for all residents

Right of return depending on how long residence was....meaning all Palestinians exiled in the Nakba could return, and all settler invaders since 1947 must return to their original countries of origin.

Full reparations for the genocide to be taken out of the personal fortunes of the billionaire Israel lobbyists, Trump and the government sock puppets who voted for genocide.

Exit of all US soldiers and closure of all US bases in the Middle East....and everywhere else. ...meaning South America, Africa, Asia. Americans, stay home. if you want to "see the world" do it humbly as a simple traveler.

That might be a start, no?

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Aloe's avatar
Aloe
15h

I am feeling the same way about this war as I felt roughly 3 years ago when I tried to explain to family and friends, including church members, people of faith, that the Covid pandemic was a farce . The pretext that is being circulated by the mainstream media is pathetic and sad on its face. Iran is not the aggressor simplistically, Iran is the good guy not the bad guy just like Putin is the good guy and not the bad guy. Neither the Russians nor the Iranians want war they want to live in peace. They are not the aggressor's the Israeli Neoziocons want war and need war. Just like the. Euroneocons ,they project their lives and their depravity on the Iranians and the Russians, respectively. The American public somnolent from too much sports too much fattening food, too little activity and prescription drugs, and no telling the effect of the Covid vaccines cannot awaken from their stupor. As long as there is enough Xanax, Ambien, sports, and all forms of alcohol they remain happy ill informed, and shall I say it……… Stupid!!!!! The common denominator?????, why the good old USA and its pathological narcissist president DJT. The Iranians have had enough. They've turned the other cheek more than any human race could be expected to do so and they're not going to take it anymore. The Russians are rapidly reaching the same level of intolerance. The whole process is completely inscrutable. It's the Gordian knot. That's why I have to have my jam to reach my state of amusement as Catherine Austin Fitts would say. I pray a lot. In fact as the apostle Paul invokes in Thessalonians "pray without ceasing." we do not live in a democracy. We do not live in a republic. If you look up their definitions if you don't know, you'll find we are nowhere near either form of government. We live in a true fascist state, and that is not hyperbole: the corporations and our government as it were and the banking interests and big finance and big Pharma et al are all fused at the hip ,a bag of Siamese Satan's.

I encourage you to pray as well. The only comfort I get is when I'm talking to God about this He understands it. He knows why it's happening. Dear God, please have mercy on our souls.🙏🙏

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