Should We Try To Understand This War?
Late last night, intending to compose a post, I got stuck on trying to understand (and report accurately on) Dimona and Arad.
Despite hours of trying, I was not able to get it across the finish line.
I did not know what I was saying.
“Journalism” should be more than spreading AI goo and propaganda around in knowing tones, heavily salted with ones own convictions.
I closed the laptop and turned the light off.
(I’m staying with friends, far from New York.)
This morning I feel a sadness that what fills our news baskets is always versions of the same: People stumbling around in rubble, in shock—another demolition site, somewhere in the world.
Destructions, death—no rhyme or reason, virtually like reporting from demolition sites, trying to carve out what we call narrative, which includes insight or projection.
Scarcely any classical “war reporting” to be found, and most clips with screaming commentary on X prove to be either false, out of context, actually shot years ago, and/or entirely AI created.
I am developing a technique to crab-walk around all sides, (including Mossad on X) expecting nothing, especially not “truth.” But eventually you form a collage and emerge with a snapshot of something, even if it’s just an ear for which way the dominant denialism and propaganda is tilting.
I’m very troubled by the way President Trump is sounding.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that AI is running this war and the men of war are just trying to say things that compensate for the decisions the AI made.
What this is what explains the queasy “Nobody is in charge,” feeling. Citizens are left to stare at Netanyahu videos and try to count his fingers, or see if they can see his wedding ring vanish and re-appear.
I actually planned to study Netanyahu’s hairline this morning, to weigh in with authority on the big mystery. I’ve changed my mind. (But seriously, his hair is all different, the texture, everything.) We sound identical to patients formerly diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenics. That said, why is it that in every single “Netanyahu is alive” video, three, or four men stand around him with black Covid masks?
I’m not going to post “AI Netanyahu” clips. Drawing the line!
(You can find them all over, but they are disconcerting and inconclusive. I believe these things trick us into wasting our precious lives.)
Well, OK—here’s one.
The photo below is (nuclear town) Dimona after one of Iran’s strikes this weekend.
Middle East Eye is good for summations one can trust:
Meryl Nass said what I wanted to say, so I will end this post by quoting her:
If I had God-like powers there would be two regimes I would demolish instantly.....the US starting with the CIA, and the Israeli Likud party and the control of the Zionist settlers.
The result I'd impose on Israel would be:
All rights of citizenship for all residents
Right of return depending on how long residence was....meaning all Palestinians exiled in the Nakba could return, and all settler invaders since 1947 must return to their original countries of origin.
Full reparations for the genocide to be taken out of the personal fortunes of the billionaire Israel lobbyists, Trump and the government sock puppets who voted for genocide.
Exit of all US soldiers and closure of all US bases in the Middle East....and everywhere else. ...meaning South America, Africa, Asia. Americans, stay home. if you want to "see the world" do it humbly as a simple traveler.
That might be a start, no?
I am feeling the same way about this war as I felt roughly 3 years ago when I tried to explain to family and friends, including church members, people of faith, that the Covid pandemic was a farce . The pretext that is being circulated by the mainstream media is pathetic and sad on its face. Iran is not the aggressor simplistically, Iran is the good guy not the bad guy just like Putin is the good guy and not the bad guy. Neither the Russians nor the Iranians want war they want to live in peace. They are not the aggressor's the Israeli Neoziocons want war and need war. Just like the. Euroneocons ,they project their lives and their depravity on the Iranians and the Russians, respectively. The American public somnolent from too much sports too much fattening food, too little activity and prescription drugs, and no telling the effect of the Covid vaccines cannot awaken from their stupor. As long as there is enough Xanax, Ambien, sports, and all forms of alcohol they remain happy ill informed, and shall I say it……… Stupid!!!!! The common denominator?????, why the good old USA and its pathological narcissist president DJT. The Iranians have had enough. They've turned the other cheek more than any human race could be expected to do so and they're not going to take it anymore. The Russians are rapidly reaching the same level of intolerance. The whole process is completely inscrutable. It's the Gordian knot. That's why I have to have my jam to reach my state of amusement as Catherine Austin Fitts would say. I pray a lot. In fact as the apostle Paul invokes in Thessalonians "pray without ceasing." we do not live in a democracy. We do not live in a republic. If you look up their definitions if you don't know, you'll find we are nowhere near either form of government. We live in a true fascist state, and that is not hyperbole: the corporations and our government as it were and the banking interests and big finance and big Pharma et al are all fused at the hip ,a bag of Siamese Satan's.
I encourage you to pray as well. The only comfort I get is when I'm talking to God about this He understands it. He knows why it's happening. Dear God, please have mercy on our souls.🙏🙏