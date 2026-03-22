Late last night, intending to compose a post, I got stuck on trying to understand (and report accurately on) Dimona and Arad.

Despite hours of trying, I was not able to get it across the finish line.

I did not know what I was saying.

“Journalism” should be more than spreading AI goo and propaganda around in knowing tones, heavily salted with ones own convictions.

I closed the laptop and turned the light off.

(I’m staying with friends, far from New York.)

This morning I feel a sadness that what fills our news baskets is always versions of the same: People stumbling around in rubble, in shock—another demolition site, somewhere in the world.

Destructions, death—no rhyme or reason, virtually like reporting from demolition sites, trying to carve out what we call narrative, which includes insight or projection.

Scarcely any classical “war reporting” to be found, and most clips with screaming commentary on X prove to be either false, out of context, actually shot years ago, and/or entirely AI created.

I am developing a technique to crab-walk around all sides, (including Mossad on X) expecting nothing, especially not “truth.” But eventually you form a collage and emerge with a snapshot of something, even if it’s just an ear for which way the dominant denialism and propaganda is tilting.

I’m very troubled by the way President Trump is sounding.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that AI is running this war and the men of war are just trying to say things that compensate for the decisions the AI made.

What this is what explains the queasy “Nobody is in charge,” feeling. Citizens are left to stare at Netanyahu videos and try to count his fingers, or see if they can see his wedding ring vanish and re-appear.

I actually planned to study Netanyahu’s hairline this morning, to weigh in with authority on the big mystery. I’ve changed my mind. (But seriously, his hair is all different, the texture, everything.) We sound identical to patients formerly diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenics. That said, why is it that in every single “Netanyahu is alive” video, three, or four men stand around him with black Covid masks?

I’m not going to post “AI Netanyahu” clips. Drawing the line!

(You can find them all over, but they are disconcerting and inconclusive. I believe these things trick us into wasting our precious lives.)

Well, OK—here’s one.

The photo below is (nuclear town) Dimona after one of Iran’s strikes this weekend.

Middle East Eye is good for summations one can trust:

Meryl Nass said what I wanted to say, so I will end this post by quoting her:





