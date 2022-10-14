I’m sick.
Long overdue.
Very bad cold raging by turns through lungs, throat, ears, and spirit. Fevers spiking and abating, then spiking again. A feeling of my blood and tissue being bruised. It began a week ago, but things had to be repressed. No energy.
I lost my voice on the long drive back from the Liberty Speaks conference, although Dagmar came up f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.