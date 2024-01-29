SICKENING MADNESS: Neocons Bray For Military Attack On Iran
No Reliable Details About The "Drone" Attack, Not Even Which Country It Was In—
So what the hell were our troops doing at Tower 2 ?
Remember the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution ?
Remember the US biolabs in Ukraine ?
And the blowup of the Nordstrom Pipeline ?
WTF, Senators Graham, Cotton, McConnell and Cornyn ?
Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern figures a 50:50 chance that the attack on American soldiers in Jordan was a false-flag, a specialty of Defense Secretary Austin, who showed up in the flesh today.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxJ6aFbWD_U