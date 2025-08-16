Link here.

From one of his three unfunny, racist blackface skits. But he gets to lead the charge that Trump and his base are racists? That’s perplexing. (Outtakes in clip below.)

I don’t know how I missed this, it was reported some 10 days ago.

So, Howard Stern is not being “canceled—” rather, Sirius is not renewing his contract, ie he is being axed, because apparently his formerly 20 million listener base is down to 125,000 ish. It’s strictly financial.

“Canceled” means a public person is stripped of professional opportunity due to setting off a woke trip-wire, like what happened to Roseanne Barr, and countless other celebrities. Soft western Maoism. Still, I’m thrilled.

If you’re thinking: “I don’t care about Howard Stern. Why does she keep writing about these terrible people?”

I want to answer: I’m interested in them as concealed agents of Monarch Mind Control, Tavistock type social engineering programs. I swear there is way more to this than meets the eye.

I have hated this creep for decades, long before he turned woke, pro-vaxx, establishment pig, etc.

I’ve been harboring a silent rage for decades, over the things he routinely did to women, which caused no mass protests on the White House Lawn, but as you will see if you review the clip below, were way way worse than any Trump misogyny—most of which we have been trained to quote verbatim from memory. As if the cultural apparatus of the United States abhors that kind of thing being said about our women, and will not stand for it.

Welcome to the Upside Down.

I think “comedy” is as potent a Tavistock (or other) PSYOP as “rock and roll,” and the spells function similarly. They rely on reversal spells. If you object, you’re a prude, or worse, a humorless prude, so everybody enters mass trance.

Better to be an apologist for outright sadism, as a natural part of American culture, than to lack a “sense of humor” or fail to see what a “rebel” he supposedly was—what a man of the disaffected. A familiar program, by now.

The consistently vile Stern served the core agenda—hatred of women, debasement of women—perfectly. This went almost un-challenged, because of his racism, which garnered at least some protest. But not much.

He hosted a show in which women with “hot” bodies wore paper bags over their supposedly ugly faces, and the one judged ugliest won. You can see outtakes below.

If this is not hardcore MK Ultra in pop culture I don’t know what is.

A guest, a woman, frequently on his show, died of an overdose, and her boyfriend brought what was said to be her remains, onto the show, which Stern passed around, and mocked, while, of course Robin Quivers laughed. How many millions did that woman make from just laughing non stop?

This is not “edgy,” nor merely “depraved,” it’s Satanic—a word weaponized for ridicule since only prurient Christians think in such terms, right? You can’t “take a joke?”

Stern openly salivated over the 13 year old Olsen twins, calling them “pieces of as*;” he offered money on TV for fathers to take their daughters’ clothes off, he did at least 3 blackface skits, and yet came to lead the mass culture elite media pack when it came time to mass loathe Donald Trump for lechery and racism.

He made jokes about the Columbine shooters failure to try to “have sex” with “hot girls” running terrified out of the high school, and yet Alex Jones is the one whose media platform has to be pulverized due to alleged insensitivity to the parents of Sandy Hook.

Do you see it? It’s like induced cultural schizophrenia.

How can Americans function with such “double standards?” It’s not “double standards,” it’s an advanced form of black magic through media we don’t understand yet, rooted in preventing people from having normal, traceable, or consistent responses to anything in their environment. The overlords make sure you understand that anything is permitted to the elect few.

While in the next moment, somebody else gets ruined for something much milder.

The constant agenda is desensitization—the currency of mass media. Stern interviewed an alleged serial killer about how he killed 12 prostitutes, on air, and this became part and parcel of his identity as a champion of “free speech.”

All this without him ever getting lashed by the in-crowd, the Hollywood crowd.

What Is A “Shock Jock?” Just Another Mind Control Cult

That woman laughing, always laughing—that made it worse. At no point was he funny. She literally laughed non stop, at everything he said, which made everybody else also laugh at everything he said. The laughter was like energetic mind rain ensuring nobody made contact with their souls or minds.

It’s one of the darkest chapters in all of American media, or the history of Anerican fame cults, better to say.

Was Howard Stern a 40 year Monarch mind control attack? Was he “wired?”

For the globalist set, he was certainly the gift that kept on giving: Terrorizing and humiliating women sexually on air, constantly, eliciting and promoting incest and pedophilia, promoting cruelty in all forms, and wrapping it up in the very American Trojan Horse we call “comedy.”

That he destroyed radio, along with the national soul, is actually the least of our problems. (Inducted into Radio Hall of Fame 2012.)

After so many hundreds of millions raked in, by so many corporations, they only pull the plug when his listener counts hit rock bottom.

His wild “success” means something well beyond all those fans—it was messaging the messengers wanted messaged.

Naturally, he pushed vaccines, pushed every Covid lie, and wished death upon vaccine resisters. By this time, he and his smiling, blond girlfriend, later wife, were solidly part of the Hamptons set. See how it works?

Literally unbelievable

We’re told these women were “consenting adults." That’s because we fail to understand Stanley Milgram, mass hypnosis, and self-mortification rituals as part and parcel of what we mistake for “media,” “comedy” “envelope pushing” and “culture.”

So, in the same week, Colbert goes down and Howard Stern goes down.

I wonder what it means.

I think this guy is onto something:

They’re all guilty. We’re talking about hundreds of people, maybe thousands, in this web—in its way, as bad as the Epstein network.

Anti-semitism will not be lacking for fodder as Stern clips continue to emerge, now that the spell is broken. That can’t be helped.