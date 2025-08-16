The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunny Reads's avatar
Sunny Reads
3h

No more USAID funding for casts of the clown show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Celia Farber and others
margaret bald's avatar
margaret bald
3h

Stern appealed to arrested development males, for the most part. His disgusting obsession with Operation Warp Speed and it's deadly needles. Let hope Howard took numerous doses and will soon have a date with Karma.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture