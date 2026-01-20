Slowing Down, Listening To Contrasting Views On Iran, Venezuela, Maduro, Greenland, The British Empire, The EU, China, Russia, And Trump's Game
Three Men Talking Calmly, Despite Differing Big Picture Perspectives: Krainer, Ehret and Gardner
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“The spirit of liberty is the spirt that is never too sure it is right.”
—Learned Hand
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ah. I think of the great, sprawling Amish empire of antiquity. Oh wait; that never existed.
How I'd like to think of my country as a bounded area in which the interests of citizens therein are prioritized, and within which the governing body's sphere of influence is constrained. But such childish naïveté and provincialism only earns the intelligentsia's scorn.
With the first step out into every other nation's problems, we validate the globalist paradigm. And in the globalist paradigm, the US Constitution is doomed to become a mere relic.
Had a family crisis situation a few years ago in which I had to take the lead, and in which things were happening around me faster than I could deal with them. The only thing I knew to do was to draw in my focus, and deal with what was right in front of me at a given moment. That way, I got through it, and stayed sane. Mostly.
Every bad thing that has happened to Iran since the end of WW2, the invasions, the wars, the dictators, the oppression, the Mullahs, has all been orchestrated and manipulated by City of London, using their private military force, the U.S.
Because Iran kicked British Petroleum out of Iranian oil fields after WW2. So City of London, the financial headquarters of the Evil, had the U.S. overthrow that Iranian government and gave Iraq everything it needed to invade Iran. Forcing decades of war and oppression onto the Iranian people.
British Petroleum is coming for Iranian oil. And when the Iranians started building weapons, Trump imposed sanctions on them.
And when they persisted Trump bombed them.
Larry Johnson did a good chronological deep dive titled:
"Iran Does Not Hate Americans… But it Has Legitimate Reasons to Do So"
https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/iran-does-not-hate-americans-but?