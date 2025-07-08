Question for all:



What are some things people are able to do to counter what I called “personality collapse,” (which is a way to describe the effects of chronic trauma by panoramic gaslighting so many years now.)

What things do you do to undo the “freeze” that results from what Anna Runkle calls a dysregulated nervous system.

I want to start talking about the small things, because they are real, not abstract.



Real people need real help moment to moment more than they need vast theories of what all is being done to us, so this will be my pivot. If there is healing it will come from people who understand that trauma operates in the nervous system, not the mind.

I found this Anna Runkle video very helpful.

I was going to use a graphic of Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs for this this post, but as I was composing it, I got a “ping” that… Maslow was probably not such a good guy.

I had that feeling.

Well, turns out, my radar is still functioning well: Maslow was a major eugenicist, and transhumanist, who opposed vaccines only because they would, he believed, help the inferior survive, and he enjoyed seeing addicts die of overdoses. He loathed his mother, and he believed the entire population of India should be euthanized.



So of course that’s the guy whose “pyramid of needs” we were handed.

(What about our need not to have our needs mapped by sociopaths?)



Always look people up.

Sharie Fox suggested we have a Zoom call about this, and I agree we should. It will be a MYHA themed meeting, the first of a series. Maybe Friday.

