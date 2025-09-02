The Truth Barrier

🎼😘 TURN IT UP

Pachelbel's Canon in D major at 429.62 Hz water pitch by Tommi Jack's

Pachelbel's Canon in D major was written around 1680 during the Baroque period. The adaptation proposed here consists in reproducing this piece with period instruments and, above all, using the quantum frequency of water (429.62 Hz) as the pitch, derived from the work of Joël Sternheimer and taken up by Marc Henry.

According to Joël Sternheimer's work, this melody contains the musical notes of a GTPase anti-stress protein. Many thanks to Tommi Jack's for agreeing to produce this superb adaptation, which will bring tears to more than one's eyes...

https://youtu.be/fEad6MR9eAo

This is glorious, Celia! Thank you!! My house plants and garden absolutely love this. I have been on a classical music feast these past few years, which keeps my spirit at ease and my frequency high. Blessings to you, my dear!

