I sometimes play this overnight if I am troubled or harassed. It is very “effective.”



As part of our MYHA quest, I want to explore demons (or just troubled energy) as relates to sounds, notes, frequencies, chants, bells and so forth.

I fear we are becoming too gloomy, in our sense of responsibility.

In our last Zoom (which will be every Friday, 3 pm EDT) we talked about the effect of truth community doom content on the nervous system, and where to draw the lines.

Raymon Grace (who I mentioned in the Zoom) teaches how to break up noxious energy fields, including EMFs, using simple mind commands.

Here’s one of his videos, where he dispels myths about 5G. Not that is isn’t “real” but the myth we can’t affect it.

Lastly: I use my new favorite song by Jose Luis Pareles called “A Quién Le Importará” (‘To Whom Will It Matter?’ Or ‘Who Will Care?)’ to dispel bad energy in my soul.

I listen to this song (many times a day sometimes) and it banishes gloom right away.

I think it’s that quality of what Jacques Brel called “La Tendresse,” that I hear in Pareles’ voice.



I came upon it while working on future tenses.

Roughly translated:



”Whether I love you or not, it doesn’t matter to anyone; it matters to you and me and to the darkness of a street where I gave you a kiss yesterday. And then there were two, and then finally lala. Who would care about what happened, you see, who would care about what happened, who would care?

“Our wedding was simple, I remember it so well, a familiar ambience and three or four friends, a few curious locals, and your whole family, but in the end, la la…who would care?



”We spent so much time waiting for the stork, and finally it showed up at dinner time, and one kid left us, then two left, and in the end, well, you know…”

I’m working on a post about “crooners,” which I began Saturday night.

A few orders of business:

