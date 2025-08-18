The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Dumas's avatar
Jan Dumas
2h

I am a natural health practitioner, an Applied Kinesiologist, with a story. A client was very busy and had to wait 2 weeks to get in to see me. She told me last week that when the pain got real bad she played one of the whole tone higher hz. CDs that "busted" her headache. She said it worked every time. She couldn't tell me which one, but her problem is now, thankfully, absolved. A piece of music I use quite often while working is Pachelbel's "Canon in D." About 40 years ago I found that it was very effective with a newborn that I was working with. The mother played it on a loop for her child to help him. We discovered that it worked on ALL of the energy systems of the body!! I experimented with a client after testing her. She was down for the count, so I had her lie down, relax and listen to the Canon in D. Just that alone, restored her energy. I worked with her never-the-less, but was completely & happily amazed at the power of that particular piece of music!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Celia Farber and others
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

Sound wavelengths and frequencies are amazing. I wish they weren't quite so invisible. LOL!

I got hit with one last night - straight to my right ear coming down an energy line I have found hitting my home from the NW side of the property. I wear a Biogeometry pendant. I never take it off. I am told there are better ones but I haven't found an affordable one yet. I placed the pendant next to the ear that was getting hit, and the sound drifted away.

I am slowly lifting this particular energy line with Tensor Technology. I geopathic dowse the edge of the property to find where the energy line is, and then I place copper 'staples' in the ground perpendicular across the line to block it. These pieces of metal are like acupuncture for the Earth and the metal rods (staple shaped) are sucked into the Earth. I have found very wide lines of energy where I have to place up to 10 'staples' side by side to lift the energy up away from the Earth.

For more on tensor tech:

https://lightlifetechnology.com/product/lost-%C2%BD-cubit-plain-jane-tensor-ring/

https://www.calgarrison.com/uploads/3/4/3/6/34364780/slimspurling.pdf

I am learning to make these cubit rings and harmonizers... along with orgonite pipes and tensor tech chemtrail busters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture