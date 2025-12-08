Sonic MYHA: Mice Raised On Mozart's K.488 In D Major Developed 40% Stronger Gut Barriers Celia FarberDec 08, 202539138ShareLink here.You can listen to it below. 39138SharePrevious
Rock Me Amadeus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-H895vrIU8&list=RDy-H895vrIU8&start_radio=1
Hi Celia, video is to 488 instead of 448.
This is KV 448 Sonata for two pianos in D - actually the brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen are playing a double grand piano - never seen that before.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIItKRaP2vc