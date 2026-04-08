The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Jim's avatar
Jim
6h

If Trump throws israel under the bus, I’m buying a maga hat.

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JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
6h

1st 🥇 lol first is usually last. Yet I am glad you brought up Israel and this 2 week treaty …. Bc I have yet seen any takes. I’m of the mindset that has grown to hate the nation of Israel.

Now would be a good time to ask about Palestinians Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon and have some country with some morality and spine stand up to Israel.

Al asqa I can see being an underhanded

Psyops or American city attacked by Mossad blaming Iran.

I contend Israel is the enemy until this enemy is de banked 💰 de militarized

We will continue to be living in some strange violent hell that keeps peace

Love Christ love of neighbors still at a sentimental wish back to the stone ages.

Trump may have looked at his polling numbers? Israel never trust. Iran has my profoundest admiration.

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