Sour Grapes: Israel Not Happy With Two Week Ceasefire Between US and Iran, Says It Is Abiding "Reluctantly," But Stresses The Deal "Does Not Include Lebanon."
I am unlikely to get back on any Trump roller coaster again any time soon.
All sides will declare victory, all sides will cash in at the too, from the roiling oil markets. Trump-ians will excuse these gashes upon the world’s psyche, and bash those who objected. Those who lack the correct goggles with which to see the rippling chess moves.
His favorite thing is to combine abject trauma and terror with a sudden pivot, seeming to “save the day,” due to his supernatural powers of negotiation.
I can’t imagine what this day was like for the Iranian people.
The whole world rag-dolled.
“What choice did he have?” Trump-ians will ask.
I just hope they don’t blow up the Al Aqsa Mosque, and blame Iran.
And I dread what lays in store for Lebanon, which we’re supposed to somehow ignore.
As we are supposed to ignore the plight of the Palestinian prisoners, all sentenced to death.
They couldn’t even refrain from drinking champagne to celebrate.
If Trump throws israel under the bus, I’m buying a maga hat.
1st 🥇 lol first is usually last. Yet I am glad you brought up Israel and this 2 week treaty …. Bc I have yet seen any takes. I’m of the mindset that has grown to hate the nation of Israel.
Now would be a good time to ask about Palestinians Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon and have some country with some morality and spine stand up to Israel.
Al asqa I can see being an underhanded
Psyops or American city attacked by Mossad blaming Iran.
I contend Israel is the enemy until this enemy is de banked 💰 de militarized
We will continue to be living in some strange violent hell that keeps peace
Love Christ love of neighbors still at a sentimental wish back to the stone ages.
Trump may have looked at his polling numbers? Israel never trust. Iran has my profoundest admiration.