I am unlikely to get back on any Trump roller coaster again any time soon.

All sides will declare victory, all sides will cash in at the too, from the roiling oil markets. Trump-ians will excuse these gashes upon the world’s psyche, and bash those who objected. Those who lack the correct goggles with which to see the rippling chess moves.

His favorite thing is to combine abject trauma and terror with a sudden pivot, seeming to “save the day,” due to his supernatural powers of negotiation.

I can’t imagine what this day was like for the Iranian people.

The whole world rag-dolled.

“What choice did he have?” Trump-ians will ask.

I just hope they don’t blow up the Al Aqsa Mosque, and blame Iran.

And I dread what lays in store for Lebanon, which we’re supposed to somehow ignore.

As we are supposed to ignore the plight of the Palestinian prisoners, all sentenced to death.

They couldn’t even refrain from drinking champagne to celebrate.