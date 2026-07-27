The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
1d

Problem is, when I start writing again, I find myself up until 5 am, having wrestled with a piece. It's so much more peaceful not to write.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Celia Farber and others
Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
1d

This is what happens when I start writing again. A switch is flipped in my brain and I do not even sleep. 6: 22 am.

Hypervigilant.

I was so peaceful.

This is crazy. I need to limit writing to mornings. But I spend all day thinking and doing stuff and getting ready to write....

I need to sleep. I need to chill. But a writer's mind is a very irrational place.

Reply
Share
1 reply
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture