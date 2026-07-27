“If your horse says no, you either asked the wrong question or asked the question wrong.”

—Pat Parelli

I had lost all signal: All ideas, all texts, all news, all calamities and catastrophes became a blur, as if had gone blind, journalistically. “She” was gone, that strange person always trying to get us killed, had suddenly decided to fall mute. Nothing seemed graspable. Nothing, after Gaza, is graspable.

Or could it be a “shift” to another timeline, or the brain packing it in, to protect itself?

I’d been watching the horse, trying to remember that I ever could, or did, ride a horse, (metaphorically;) all I could do, for months, was stand to the side and look at it, unable to fathom how I ever interacted with it.

The horse is “writing.” You borrow its power, its danger, but it’s not you—and it can throw you off its back at any time. The more time you spend not getting back on, the harder it gets.

The horse basically vanished beneath me. Weeks and weeks, presumably from a passage of “stresses” that I now see were a great test.

I failed and failed, then finally… passed.

This is not a story about me and my weird and irrelevant problems—it’s about transcending things that you may think are “you” but are merely circumstantial. It’s about curses lifting, and about finding joy in tiny things, after a lifetime of internalized, idiopathic shame.

So I will proceed, with apologies if the details seem excessively trivial, in a time such as this. (It’s always “a time such as this”—have you noticed?)

*“RSD” is “Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria,” a sub-syndrome of ADHD, autism, and C-PTSD.

(Putting this photo in so the mold photos are not the first featured photos.)

Alex and Rafa in our new home.



Another Mold Battle

The Granada, Albaícin attic apartment was water-logged during the Biblical rains of the late winter/early spring, while I was in the US. I came back to find that mold had erupted in the closets, the ceilings, on the lamp shades, pillows, and covering my shoes, clothes and bags. A pungent smell wafted from the bedroom, and I struggled to breathe, or “think straight” every time I entered the apartment. My eyes were red and itchy. I was acutely depressed, and paralyzed. It’s not easy to narrate mold; I don’t want to be a “mold person.” I want to be above it, and now at last, I might be. Mold makes you desperate, and when you can’t “think straight,” you make odd choices.

I submit two photos to narrate my tale:

If I had told you all about it back then (I mentioned it, in passing) I feared you would be fearful for my health, and I feared you would inform me this was extremely dangerous.

I know.

I had the big project on my back, and now we were in effect homeless.

After 2 nights of sleeping on the balcony, in the apartment that absolutely reeked, from the epicenter—the tiny bedroom—I took the cats and evacuated, without much of a plan.

I found an affordable place way up in a small mountain village near Rubite colonized by laconic British and South African ex pats, and booked it for a month, not looking first at a map. It was a two hour walk from the nearest gas station, and another two hours to Rubite, (straight uphill) where, in any case, where was no food store. The host scolded me when I asked for water—said he had told he exactly which rows of cactuses to look behind, to find a garage, etc.

It was the beginning of me “pushing back.”

“No,” I texted back. “You did not tell me this. This I would have remembered.”

All my life I have worked on trying to understand what, exactly, to do, to not get scolded when you are entirely within your rights and asking politely. Short of becoming a man—what can you actually do?

The day Liviu arrived to drive us up there, Alex went wild—just abjectly refused to be caught, began roaring and bellowing, literally, like a lion had inhabited his small frame. Once I had him in the kitchen, with windows bolted, he actually hurled his little body so forcefully against the window, that he knocked the bolt loose and got out onto the rooftops.

I told Liviu all hope was lost—we’d have to leave without him, and come back the next day. Liviu was speechless. “I’ve never seen a cat like that,” he said.

“He’s actually very affectionate,” I said. “He just hates being caged.”

The next day, when I returned after a miserable night of missing him, Alex was, blessedly, in the apartment, pacing. I slept on the sofa, and in the morning, I managed to grab him and get him in the carrier. But he turned into a roaring lion again, apparently un-phased by being alone and abandoned for 24 hours, and actually tore a hole in the brand new carrier with his claws. Before he was all the way out, I managed to scruff him and get him into a cage—the cage I had bought the day we got him. I walked him in that cage to where Liviu was parked, with everybody wondering how there was a lady with a small howling lion crossing Plaza Nueva in a cage.

Everything was like this, hence the details shared—every single thing was like this, for weeks on end. The curse over my living “situation” that set in so many years ago was not yet broken.

In any case, finally, we were all united on the mountain. And that was when Alex promptly ran away, and was gone all day and until the next morning.

I told you that story. When he was gone, we were all broken—we had no future, nothing mattered.

Lewis and Rafa were patrolling the village, all night, taking turns waiting for him on the porch, then setting off on their rounds again. It was very touching. I kept saying, out loud, to them: “He will be back.”

Alex had already, as you also know if you’ve followed our story for a while, fallen not once but twice from the Granada windows. Once a full three story fall, which left him with a slightly crooked foot, nothing serious, just a faint residual nerve damage, which Nestor predicted esactly correctly from the x-ray. He still flies about like no cat I’ve ever seen. When he ascends stairs, or when he hears food, he flies. Like a squirrel.

Another time (before this) he fell onto a ledge and I found him there bloodied and screaming, and lifted his down on a ladder, holding a sofa cushion that he luckily stepped on to to be rescued.

He’s my miracle boy; He’s down to about 6 lives, maybe five if we count his original rescue from a tree, after hitchhiking inside a car from somewhere unknown. The tree was on Alexander Fleming Boulevard, hence his name.

How I kept us alive on that loveless mountain is not really worth telling in much detail, it’s just a story about hiring a friend of a friend (Liviu) to drive up from Granada, twice, to drive me to a store, and rationing cat litter, while Lewis for some reason had chronic diarrhea throughout our stay. I did write, and post, something cryptic from up there, making it sound like some kind of faintly marvelous adventure, rather than the mortifying reality it actually was.

My son was cross with me, and I was extremely defensive; I was shedding parts of myself that were no longer survivable, and my old, armored self was putting up a fight.

As ever, I had a string of reasons why this had all transpired, gone so sideways. My son’s lack of coddling actually led to a re-birth for me, a new identity. I owe him thanks, in a very unexpected way. I had to figure everything out on my own, and I did.

I didn’t have time (due to the project deadline) to confront my landladies about the mold, could only flee, finish, then return to deal with it when possible—later. (How I think—not good.)

After the mountain stay was over, (and I was counting the days) we returned to civilization in a month long booking in Dúrcal, which felt to us like heaven, because I was walking distance to a grocery store.

Lewis’ diarrhea persisted and I began to fear the worst—took him to a local vet, shaking, only to be told he had “the most perfect” blood results they’d ever seen in that clinic. Nothing was wrong with him. I’d been sitting in the office, awaiting the results, repeating the Lord’s Prayer, and the Lewis prayer, which God has heard many times.

One night, missing the closing time of the local store, and being out of cat litter, I pinched some crushed cement late at night from a construction site; It had the identical texture of cat litter. Rafa jumped right in, and I felt like a genius, though I hoped nobody saw me. You haven’t really lived in a town, I say, until you’ve furtively stolen its cement for cat litter.

Our problems were far from over, but I needed any ounce of self-esteem I could muster, so I congratulated myself for out-of-the-box problem solving. Being displaced was making me feel faintly hysterical, but I pretended I was fine. Jewish people used to say: “It’s not Auschwitz,” when people brought up life challenges.

These days, I always repeat, silently and aloud, “It’s not Gaza.” Or the West Bank.

Nothing is.

How have they endured it? How have they not all perished from sheer trauma—those left alive, still?

All my “problems” together, since I was born, do not equal a hair of their agonies. But I can only write from experiences I have myself had.

Meanwhile, back home in the states, at my sister’s home in upstate New York, Simba, formerly my stepmother’s cat, then Doug’s, was defying a death sentence imposed by a vet’s scan, revealing lymphoma and other things I can’t recall. The vet said he was a “very sick cat,” and had only months to live. (Simba is 7.)

We all (my sister, myself, Diana and George, aka MAHA Man) wrapped around him and got him on a super healthy detox regimen, and above all, we all agreed to exit what I called “the cancer Matrix.” We imagined him healthy, spoke life over him, respected him, and gave him what he needed. Now he’s leaping about, hunting mice, his fur gleaming—and we all learned (once more) what happens when you mess with death spells. It was when Simba was in that cancer Matrix, I began to think Lewis too was dying.

At around this time, when we got all the cats out of the Cancer Matrix, I began to shake my sense of dread.

The trick is to get ahold of your thoughts. Close portals, and silence the voice of the enemy.

The wheel of fortune began to truly turn my way when I made a great new friend—Rosana—originally my landlady in Dúcal, who I told you about in this post, and this one. It was she who found our present home—a small, clean, sunny 2 bedroom apartment in the village next door, Nigüelas. The landlord, Benito, and his wife, Rosa, recently moved down from Catalonia, but have roots in Andalucía. When we came to see it, I heard them say they don’t permit pets, and walked about lightly, imagining how happy whoever the (petless) people might be who got it, would be. Suddenly Benito was speaking to me as if the place was mine. “But I have three cats,” I said, “and you don’t accept pets.”

“We meant dogs,” he said, and it was like the sky filled up with silver balloons.

He had not said dogs, but rather, “mascotas,” (pets.) But now I had wind in our sails. Things that were not seeming to go our way, suddenly were.

I was about to get something, at this moment.

I had gotten something. I got something I wanted, urgently needed, yet was already in my mind imagining to be somebody else’s.

I could not believe we were going to get this apartment. There are no rentals, in Nigüelas or Dúrcal—no exaggeration.

I was speechless with gratitude, and relief. Benito later said it was due to my frequency, or some such.

We moved in, in early July.

The book project was delivered, after many all nighters.

(For the record, Brian Hooker is an awesome, person.)

Still, the horse stood next to me, nibbling grass. I dared not approach it. I’d lost my nerve, somehow, or voice. Days went by, I tended to things, but still that blankness. Nothing, just nothing, where there was always, before, an audible voice talking to me ceaselessly.

Stress fracture? I was occasionally asked to do interviews but didn’t know how to say I had nothing to say. One such request was actually from James Delingpole, one of my favorite writers and podcast hosts. I intend to plead for another chance—

It was very stark. Muteness closed in on me, and I feared losing this periodical. Hoped it would still be here when I got back, from wherever it was I was, once all the hurdles had been jumped.

The real “stress,” or the next one, still awaited—moving out of the moldy Granada apartment. Again, I struggle to discern what is worth relaying and what is not, but I think this is a story about hitting rock bottom, and having to change.

A brutal move, to put it mildly; Another encounter with my blasted things, trying to kill me, pouring forth endlessly, from drawers, cabinets, closets—despite the fact I do not recall buying any of these things. Surely I did not.

Where did it all come from?

Moving is moving, one thinks, right? No, not this time.

No car can pull up to where I lived in the Albaícin—this meant no van, to “move” with.

Also: Heat wave.

Days, and days, I lost count, of Narly and I carrying boxes and bags (and this is after I threw out 70% of everything that could not be cleaned with white vinegar) the 15 minutes trek to where the car was parked.

(Locating white vinegar became my new obsession.)

Each day we drove another load of stuff to Nigüelas, and each day, I felt more and more adrift and doomed. I finally saw—really saw—that stuff is my downfall. I hated it all and I hated myself. I’m not a hoarder—but things I have not bought follow me home, and get into my closets.

God made me lug each and every box and bag across the Plaza Nueva, in the sweltering heat, the actual official Spanish heat wave, we’re talking, not just ordinary southern Spain July temperatures, (over 104 degrees most afternoons.)

Somewhere in all this, I got the message: Never buy anything. It’s just trauma. It’s all just self-sabotage, past a certain point.

And then came the actual real trauma: The inspection.

Every last blasted thing was finally out of there, and I’d given a small mountain to Narly—we’d cleaned it to gleaming perfection. The floor had buckled, from the water that had flooded in from the balcony, due to a clogged drain I had tried, in my fawning manner, to resolve without bothering the landladies. It was clogged when I moved in, but they took the line that I had “filled with with leaves” and hence the whole thing was on me. Including the artisan glass in the kitchen door, also buckled, and slightly cracked, which they now claimed could never be fixed. Rosana constructively mentioned an artisanal glass repairman she knew, but they did not show any interest in this potential solution. I touched the broken glass, punctured a finger, and blood started pouring down my hand, which went unremarked upon, during this tense encounter.

The next day I felt like I was covered in bruises—a full body sense of shame, doom, and financial ruin.

“See that? I’m never going to get ahead, or break even. This will cost me thousands. And the shame…it will never be washed off.”

Then I got a hold of myself. My son agreed to argue on my behalf—we re-submitted the mold photos, and reminded them of things like the A-C which for the first summer, was broken. Here I had been paying the rent, for three months, while paying to live elsewhere, because the place was not liveable. I thought I was storing up goodwill, but I thought wrong.

I noticed something. First time I ever saw anything tilting away from fairness in this country.

One of my landladies disapprovingly examined the broken tiles on the balcony as if I had broken them, instead of admitting they were always crumbling, since the day I moved in. What flashed before me, internally, was how sick, tired, depressed, and wracked with nosebleeds and sinusitis I’d always been in this place—always suspecting mold, never admitting it to myself, never mind to them. My son even had to take my to the hospital once, from the severity of the nosebleeds. I used to hightail it to Almuñecar to put my head in the ocean to cope with it, like if I had to be on a podcast—but truth is, I’ve been mold afflicted for quite some time, despite my wild enthusiasm about Spain. I was in denial.

And once a downstairs apartment had water damage, the ceiling was opened, and the workers told me, when I asked, that they’d found mold. I can’t swear if it was black mold or another color, but definitely mold.

My landladies are now sitting on my list of counter-grievances—previously, all grievances were theirs. But whatever transpires, I decided not to allow it to sink me altogether, as a viable human being. It was my fawning, don’t-make-trouble side that got me into this mess. But what had I actually “done wrong?” I decided to stick up for myself, and stop offering myself up as the person who is always, always without rights, and without recourse.

About the mold, they could only remark: “Yes, well, it’s near the river.”

Meanwhile, miracles began to take place in Nigüelas.

Neighbors

I discovered something very Spanish—the concept of neighbors.

“Vecinos.”

It was as stark as discovering the concept of mothers, when I arrived for my son’s wedding, in 2023. I was “la madre de Jeremy,” and it was a thing. A position in a hierarchy I had never imagined existing. Nothing is lower than “mother” in my country.

Now I am “la vecina” in our new building, and it too comes with a built in Andalucían charge—some kind of affection and respect I have not earned, but am finding immensely healing, mentally and physically.

The night of the worst, most brutal, sweaty move, there came a knock on my door around 10 o’clock at night. “Oh God, what have I done?” I thought—like a New Yorker. In New York, a knock on the door is precisely never for a pleasant reason.

I opened to the door to find my neighbor, Lucía, smiling, in a brightly colored dress, like a kind mother out of a dream. Would I like to come over for dinner, she wondered, and then join her and her husband for a “fiesta,” ie a public party of some sort. I was a wreck and a mess, and exhausted beyond words. “Give me 7 minutes,” I said. I splashed myself off, put on a dress, and went next door. We had a lovely dinner on their balcony, and sure enough, around 11 pm, set off on a drive to a neighboring village, where a loud, outdoor dance party was underway. Lucía danced, I danced, her friends danced—it was almost like a rave. Really loud music.

Lucía is seventy two. And by her own account, she has lupus.

We got home around 1:30 am, and I knew enough to know God had changed my life’s trajectory.

“In America, you’re supposed to identify as handicapped by age 56,” I told a friend back home, “clutching a ziplock bag of ‘meds.’ “

“But here, you can be 72, with lupus, and still hold the idea that you will go out dancing at 11 pm, until 1 am. It’s the idea, here, the idea—”

You want to talk about MAHA? They don’t even need it here. The “elderly” dance right past it. In my family, forget 72—the elders, abuelo Rafael. and abuela Carmen, are in their 90s and they too operate like this. Dinner starts around 10, dancing between midnight and 2 am.

The next day, Lucía knocked again, inviting me to go shopping. She knows I don’t have a car. The day after that, she appeared with a wicker basket filled with enormous green peppers, tomatoes, and aubergines, from the local farmer’s market.

Yesterday—I cooked up a meal with those vegetables, and the next time she knocked, I handed it to her. She was inviting me to have a beer in the square, with her husband Pepe. “Give me five minutes,” I said. “Take 20,” she said. We had a lovely evening, as their two very polite grandsons played with the other children in the square.

Another woman came over, also named Lucía, who lives in our building too. Extremely friendly, she was insisting I call upon her if ever I needed anything, and asked repeatedly if I was happy, if all was well. I was, in fact, so happy I could not begin to express it, but I tried. Lucía then brought me to another table, where yet another friendly neighbor of ours was dining. Maria, who lives on my floor, who I had interacted with—who also said: “If ever you need anything, just knock.” She smiled, and repeated the offer. We also have, in our building, the happiest truck driver I’ve ever seen in my life. His wife drives the truck with him, and he’s literally always smiling and laughing. Always comes into the building just when I arrive with all my heavy bags, which he whisks up the stairs.

That night, I said, in my Spanish, such as it is, that small town life in Spain is…extraordinary. That these villages…have to be saved, at all costs. Does Pedro Sanchez understand how important this is? I wondered. They nodded.

I told them I had never experienced anything like this, having only known New York City, and…different parts of Sweden. They must wonder where I crawled out from, with all this desperate gratitude—but it truly, actually, has healed me, moving to this little happy building. I even clean my apartment now, daily. Sweep, mop, do dishes. Not only to avoid shame when neighbors come to the door, but because I finally feel safe. My brain has, it seems, cohered—tasks are manageable. I feel normal.

All I’ve ever known is social shunning; In Sweden, one never overcomes Lutheran micro-shaming. In America, it’s more like outright psychosis.

In Granby, CT, for example, after I moved in with Doug and Fred in 2021, I accidentally hired a criminal drug addict as a repair man, and one night, he tried to strangle his girlfriend. We called the police—he fled. His rap sheet, we later learned, included a murder.

The next morning, the neighbors came to the door and told Doug (I heard them) that they were perfectly clear I was running a flop house.

What I was doing was clearing out Doug’s house after 60 years of family trauma, hoarding, black mold, and stagnation. I got it done, and he sold it—but all the while, those vicious neighbors were launching repeated government investigations on me. I cleared them all, but when I came to Spain, there was one more hurdle. Somebody had filed a police report. I submitted all the necessary proof to the police that I was who I said, that I had no connection to Doug’s finances, and that we had an agreement I would empty and renovate that cursed house. The police dropped it. But it still stings—and made me permanently give up on America, other than as a place to collect material for grimy, depressing noir novels about evil people in suburbs.

And no sooner was I back in the states, in 2026, then a horde of New Jersey ‘cousins’ descended and seized Doug’s power of attorney, paralyzed his banking, and threatened to throw him into a nursing home, having been declared mentally unfit—which he is not. They swindled themselves as sole beneficiaries to all his accounts, and his banks are slowly weeding them out. Incredible.

On Thanksgiving eve, they emptied all the storage units we had so carefully packed, onto a flatbed truck, and he never saw any of it again. The manager for the storage unit was so disgusted with these people he changed all the codes so they couldn’t get in again. He’s still working to get access to his various accounts, and now the only police investigation is directed at them. They also said he could not keep his two cats—that was how I wound up getting Simba back. This whole insane story began in 2020, that bizarre year, because Doug heard me on a radio show, and wrote me repeatedly on Facebook, telling me how he missed his cats, who had died. I didn’t have any idea who he was, but I began to feel I had to provide him with a cat. Whoever he was.

And at that time, my stepmother Sara was going into a nursing home, and I had to find a home for a cat I’d gotten for her—Simba. “I may have a cat for you,” I told Doug. And the rest is batshit history. I’ve relayed only the tip of the iceberg here.

Please do not under any circumstances go to Connecticut. Nothing good will happen, and you may die. New York is a way, way safer, saner state. So is New Jersey.

Why did I just relay that wildly depressing, mortifying story, compressed?

I did it to contrast with what I am experiencing now, is El Valle de Lecrin—first in Dúrcal, now in Nigüelas. To contrast dark and light. To make you truly appreciate the neighborly tales I am about to tell you. I’m really somewhere else, now, and in this new place, I’m experiencing a whole new version of myself. Dare I say, the curse seems to have been broken, by switching continents.

I hope there is something in it all, for anybody else who may read this.

I had spent life life thinking I was defective—could never bond, or be accepted. Now all of a sudden, I have my whole building, literally (we are five apartments) knocking each over to make me feel welcome. Not because I did anything, or was anything, but because, as I explained to a New York friend, I was simply pickling in this Spanishness, where capital N neighbor…is a thing. A sacred commitment, somehow, that I was lucky enough to stumble upon.

“Any small cucumber, placed in this pickle jar, would emerge a pickle,” I said. “No effort, no prize, nothing special. They’re just being Spanish people in a tiny Valle Lecrín village, and I …simply…finally wound up placed in the right pickle jar.”

There’s a lesson in all this, a simple, stunning one: If things feel bereft, impossible, faintly cursed, for years, for decades, for a lifetime, if the things you have always wanted have eluded you, you might just need to be dropped in a different pickle jar. You may not need to pull yourself up from the roots over and over and “improve.” (American self-improvement.) Maybe it’s not you. Maybe you just need to move, go somewhere else, find the pickles you want to be with and drop into their jar.

I got lucky.

I wake up thanking God profusely every morning.

Once, in 1994, I was 6 months pregnant with my son, when I was knocked onto my kitchen floor one afternoon by a light wave— a divine message that came seemingly from nowhere. I was “elsewhere” for a few minutes, unconscious, transported, like a short waking dream. In the dream, I was driving in a car on a winding road, through green lush trees, which suddenly turned to shimmering gold. (I was not, at the time, a licensed driver—had never driven.)

A voice said, clearly, and audibly: “Keep going. There is great beauty ahead.”

I came to, woke up, on my back, on my kitchen floor, and found myself laughing, from sheer joy. I laughed and laughed, could not, for a good while, get up off the floor.

I took the voice to be God, and I still do.

Never did I fail to trust that voice. The next 31 years were insanely, insanely hard, but I always remembered what the voice had promised, and I never distrusted it. I forgot it, but each time I remembered it, I told myself: “It’s ahead. The voice said there is great beauty “ahead.” It said to keep going.”

The voice never said when.

But I was told in no uncertain terms that day, that it was a matter of “great beauty,” if I could just hang in there.

***



This morning, another knock on my door. This time, Lucía was motioning me to enter her balcony where she insisted I take one of her aloe vera plants. She also gave me a bottle of fresh, fragrant olive oil. “From my village,” she said, her eyes sparkling with pride. (I can’t remember the name of her village.)

I was insisting it was “demasiado,” (too much) and apologized also for my attire—99 cent store vinyl shorts and a tank top—heat wave clothes. Lucía, with a graceful wave of her hand, waved away my feminine apologetics with a few simple words, passing her hand over her frock. “No, yo tambíen.” (No, me as well.) She made us equal. Two women dressed against the heat, with nothing to apologize for. And—here’s the astonishing part—I accepted it, I believed her. I released my temporary and deeply ingrained reflex of being somehow wrong, somehow unacceptable.

I spent the day in a kind of suspended joy: Every moment, every step, every sip of coffee. I went to church, as I do each Sunday, and took a coffee afterwards in one of the local cafes, in the bright, hot sun. A family with a dog came and sat down, the daughter was tickling the mother, and laughing. Her T shirt said, in English: “Made For Joy.”

How is it, I wondered, they have cracked the code down here—the joy code?

Am I dreaming?

“No,” I tell myself, “This is your second life. Your second life. It’s not connected to the horrid decades. That’s all gone. It was both you and not you. Maybe it was a curse. Maybe you have crawled over enough broken glass. Don’t overthink it. Just let it be over. Remember these moments.”

Sitting at that cafe, so happy, I drifted into a conversation with my father, who died in 2020. I heard him say, with characteristic kindness: “Celia, you’ve memorized half an Our Father, in Spanish? That’s great!”

Tears welled up.

“I’ve been planning to master it for so long. It’s hardly great.”

He spoke 16 languages fluently, another 10 conversationally, but now the time had come for even this shame to be shed. To not try to conceal being his daughter, who is still struggling with…Spanish? Like being the daughter of Andrés Segovia, but you can’t play a C Major chord on the guitar.

“I’m listening to that book “Atomic Habits,” I told him. “It’s all about tiny habits you repeat daily, without thinking about goals, or motivation. Only that you do them every day. You do it as an act of self-love, like investing in your future self.”

I told him all about the baby, about how his grandson makes little grammar charts for me to put on my fridge.

I told him about Lucía, and my new building, bursting with friendly neighbors, so eager to demonstrate to me what a neighbor means, down here. And about my atomic habit of bringing a notepad to church, to write down phrases I catch, and want to study.

The Spanish of Christianity.

One such phrase he kept repeating was “…lleno de alegria.”

I can’t recall the context but he said, holding up an index finger: “Está lleno de algeria.”

(It is full of joy.)

Lucía knocked one more time tonight—this time with a plate of homemade croquettas.

I have always believed sheer kindness can cure anything.

I never before know how to attract it. You just have go to where it dwells.

Could it be that simple?

At the very least, I want you to take from my story the hard won realization that there there may be nothing wrong with you.

You may be perfectly lovable, in a setting where love is not something to be earned—just given freely, because people have made a decision not to be miserable.