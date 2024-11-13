Southern Spain In New Red Alert, Torrential Floods
Why Is This Happening? How Much More Can Spain Take?
Clip here.
Clip here.
I do not have any way to gauge whether the dams are causing or exacerbating this but I include it as one possibility.
Clip here.
Sky News report that was deleted, here.
Clip, “It’s Not Normal.”
Here in Granada, about 1.5 hours from Malaga, we’re in a yellow zone. Events have been canceled, thunder, lightning, and torrential rain all day, but no flooding yet.
I don’t know if some of the elements included in this post are connected or not.
HAARP is definitely real, and one hopes it soon becomes the number one geo-political issue. Who is running it, on whom, and why, and how? These events—North Carolina, Valencia—they are worse than 9/11.
Watch this.
About a year and a half ago, a gigantic undersea volcano Hunga Tonga, blew up. Hardly a soul in the media world talked about it. But it sent millions of tons of water vapor into the atmosphere. Media tells you and me that all these torrential rains and warming temps this past summer were OUR fault. No. Hardly! They want to blame it all on US, so they can lock us down, not let us move about freely, 15 minute cities, etc. But they cannot blame it rightly on us and we won’t let them. We won’t ALLOW it. Human flourishing depends on uncovering their lies and obfuscations.
WEF listed? ... no question there is intended destruction. Their goal is to bring the world to its knees to then produce a saving plan, which of course is not saving. Rather, it is to enslave and destroy life. Period.