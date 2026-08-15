Spain On Edge: 5 to 5.2 Earthquake Rocks Granada In Early Morning, Reaches All The Way To Madrid Celia FarberAug 15, 20261322ShareI see the time stamp on this post “Another One,” was 1:11 am. Turns out it was a 5.0 earthquake with epicenter in Granada. Some reports put it at 5.2.Clip HERE.1322SharePrevious
Praying for everyone in the earthquake zones to be safe and protected and that everyone’s homes and businesses are also protected. Is your building in good condition, Celia? Are you and your neighbors able to be inside your homes or is everyone outside due to concerns about building safety? Praying for your total well being! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
In my place, Zaragoza, natural disasters are limited to windstorms and torrential rains. Very infrequent events. One time in 1992 the entire city was engulfed by something like a hurricane or cyclone or something. There was dust everywhere, trees yanked from the ground, crushed cars...
I've also seen a couple small hail storms, of short duration, with big chunks of ice obliterating tall pine trees and cypresses, and tall traffic lights. I mean, what a bad luck that a big chunk of ice just hits something slim and not so tall as semaphore and destroys parts of is as if it was made of papier-mâché.
But now there are many "eolic parks": the wind turbine towers. Thousands of those things, that Green energy swindle.
If there is a severe windstorm, and it can happen by the end of the Summer or during the Autumn, those towers will be destroyed, and I fear there might be a toxic cloud of burning electronics components. If it happens, there would be a big "economic" crisis, because of Spain's dependence on expensive "green energy". And then, maybe we have electric energy "rationing" and a lot of political psychosis in the press.
I also expect solar panels to be taken away by the wind, like maple leaves.
The Teruel province, south from here, is a mountain region. Maybe they feel earthquakes there today. There used to be coal mines and energy production plants there. All shutdown by the EU cultists. They used such a ridiculous lie: it was bad coal because it had high content of sulfur. That was in the context of the acid rain psyop, that everyone believes. The scam of wind and solar energy started with the lie of acid rain from burning cheap "bad coal".
They always take public cheap things, ban them, privatize them, and sell licenses of use to people. Government is such a huge scam!