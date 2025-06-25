Stampeding Herd Theory: Alex Krainer Is A Lighthouse: Very Few Incorporate All "Sides" As He Does. He Tried To Make The Quick War & Instant Peace "Make Sense." And It Did.
"Israel Has Always Been A British Imperial Project." 👇👇🏻👇🏼👇🏽
“Alex never embarrasses anyone. Very professional.”
“He didn’t want the United States to be the enforcement arm of the Western Empire.”
”The people who want this war and the same people who have been hounding Trump for the past eight years.”
”Israel has always been a British Imperial project.”
—Alex Krainer
What Was Said On AF1
President Trump spoke to reporters on AF1 en route to the NATO summit in The Netherlands, and this is what he said:
I agree with Darryl Cooper the WP story got waaaaaay less attention than it should have.
Tweet and clip here.
Still, some mockery has to be permitted at a time like this:
Lost Roots, Social Engineering, Forgotten PSY OPS
Video:
On The Socialist-Feminist Experiment Mentality That Rooted Zionism
(and, according to some of us, all got cooked up in Britain. As Douglas Gabriel says: “All the isms were invented in Britain.”)
I think Chris Hedges still sees things through an American Jewish Marxist lens, as do most opponents of Zionism. That’s not a criticism, it’s a lens adjustment.
In my humble opinion, Alex Krainer has come closest to the “truth” and it helps greatly that he never bloviates accusingly about either loving Trump, hating Trump, or any of that People magazine stuff that passes for journalism and analysis.
I think he has virtually the whole elephant taken into account, so when he speaks, we get “elephant.” Not just selected, biased pieces and parts.
These people who trumpet, ceaselessly: ‘Trump is an actor!’ or “Trump is a Zionist stooge!” Or “Don’t you understand it’s all theater?”….They may not realize they are acting as thought controllers.
While people are busy trying hard to figure a thing out—they’re turning off the radio. Because they know.
All that remains is to chase all of us around with brooms—we who still need to be swept into their dustpans.
”The spirit of liberty is the spirit that is never too certain that it is right.”
—Learned Hand
The leftists tend to present current Zionism as inseparable of religion, and I think that's a case in scapegoating, because Zionism was originally secularist (like all forms of leftism) and progressivist (which is half-leftist and half-apolitical.) The Talmudists just tagged along, I don't know why.
But, back to reality, most Israelis don't seem to have any religious inclination. Hollywood Buddhism, perhaps? Spiritualism? Universalism? They are not monotheists. But they are also not Marxists or Bakuninists or anything. Most Israelis seem to just be low-level nationalists, and quite liberal minded. Perhaps even Chauvinists. So, not exactly leftists either.
So, the traditional leftist lens does not describe Israel's society well. And the Christian Evangelical lens is a failure, too.
And, if my impression is right that Israelis today are mostly absent-minded liberals, moderately patriotic, bon-vivants and willfully ignorant of most things that have happened in the last 250 years, then, what can such people do against their genocidal government? What threat they pose to power as it is?
Isn't it true that most people are educated out of reality, and it takes a great deal of personal effort and ego-crushing excursions through the jungle of hard-to-find books to actually understand a bit of how bad things really are?
Who can blame a person for being ignorant and for choosing to remain as happily ignorant as possible?
The entire Google psyop is meant to help people reach and sustain their preferred level of ignorance, that allows them to live the best they can and sleep well.
We are all free to choose between bad and badder. That conclusion deserves a quasi-celebration.
Meanwhile, crimes against humanity keep happening. And the living have to learn to live with trauma. Which sucks a whole lot.
Overall, the theater layer of world politics helps everyone remain safely in their preferred position. Under that layer, Trumps seems to have managed to avert a major disaster for America. In that sense, Trump is the exact opposite of Bush. Under that layer, the planners of one world government of governments are running out of time. No milestones, progress is stalled.
Mark Levine is an apt bellwether and his eyebrows look like ram horns too. If he is sad, shocked or bawling his eyes in utter existential despair, that signals that everyone else in the world can relax a lot about the News, because there won't be News for a while.
The Fabian Society was cooking up all of these isms, and is still involved in fomenting them.
City of London weaponizes the financial sector, and manufactures errand boys like George Soros who use money laundering insider trading to fund much of this.
The real purpose of Israel was touched upon in The Grand Chessboard, which you can read for free straight from the CIA's own website: https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/36/36669B7894E857AC4F3445EA646BFFE1_Zbigniew_Brzezinski_-_The_Grand_ChessBoard.doc.pdf
And yes, the CIA is intimately involved in the Israel project, as well as the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and so on and so forth.