“Alex never embarrasses anyone. Very professional.”

“He didn’t want the United States to be the enforcement arm of the Western Empire.”



”The people who want this war and the same people who have been hounding Trump for the past eight years.”



”Israel has always been a British Imperial project.”

—Alex Krainer

What Was Said On AF1

President Trump spoke to reporters on AF1 en route to the NATO summit in The Netherlands, and this is what he said:







I agree with Darryl Cooper the WP story got waaaaaay less attention than it should have.





Tweet and clip here.

Still, some mockery has to be permitted at a time like this:



Lost Roots, Social Engineering, Forgotten PSY OPS

Video:



On The Socialist-Feminist Experiment Mentality That Rooted Zionism

(and, according to some of us, all got cooked up in Britain. As Douglas Gabriel says: “All the isms were invented in Britain.”)





I think Chris Hedges still sees things through an American Jewish Marxist lens, as do most opponents of Zionism. That’s not a criticism, it’s a lens adjustment.

In my humble opinion, Alex Krainer has come closest to the “truth” and it helps greatly that he never bloviates accusingly about either loving Trump, hating Trump, or any of that People magazine stuff that passes for journalism and analysis.

I think he has virtually the whole elephant taken into account, so when he speaks, we get “elephant.” Not just selected, biased pieces and parts.



These people who trumpet, ceaselessly: ‘Trump is an actor!’ or “Trump is a Zionist stooge!” Or “Don’t you understand it’s all theater?”….They may not realize they are acting as thought controllers.

While people are busy trying hard to figure a thing out—they’re turning off the radio. Because they know.

All that remains is to chase all of us around with brooms—we who still need to be swept into their dustpans.



”The spirit of liberty is the spirit that is never too certain that it is right.”



—Learned Hand

