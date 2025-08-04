STARK PROOF (Again) IDF Soldier Blows Whistle In Knesset Testimony, Says They Were Ordered To Cancel All Border Patrols On Oct. 7, And Stand Down, Between 5:20 AM and 9 Am
Confused, Unable To Remain Silent Any Longer, He Reveals All: "I've Been Living With Some Kind Of Hole In My Brain Since Oct. 7th."
It was a sloppy OP, designed to fracture reality itself, and overwhelm all witnesses with atrocity guilt.
The truth came out then, and continues to be verified, over and over, by Israeli soldiers, and denied or ignored by Israel’s apologists today, who are actually Kahanists, in the drag of woke Zionists, radicalized by Oct 7. I am old enough to remember when it was universally agreed that Kahane was straight up insane—an extremist, a fascist, a dangerous race-baiter whose ideas would lay to ruin all of Zionism if he gained a foothold. (He was assassinated in 1990.)
Kahane regularly called Arabs “dogs;” Begin called them “two-legged animals.”
It now appears his very ghost is lording over this suicide mission by the Israeli far right, some of whom I quoted here.
How much longer will the world be asked to ignore the elephant in the room—the truth about Israel’s role in aiding, abetting, and/or allowing the Oct 7 attacks? The evidence has been streaming in since mere weeks after, but now it seems it has become indisputable.
More and more IDF soldiers are committing suicide, tens of thousands of IDF soldiers are being diagnosed with severe PTSD.
It can’t go on much longer. Israel will have no army; No human army anyway.
Listen to this simple testimony from a former IDF soldier:
Clip here.
One of many videos from the Breaking The Silence YouTube page. They’ve been collecting IDF soldier confessions and testimonies for over 21 years.
If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).
You can also make a one time donation:
Your donations are crucial and appreciated—especially now.
Thank you! 🦆
Don’t forget you can support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.
Can't say this often enough and reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
I am a FREE SPEECH absolutist! All the censorship out there is pure evil!
Without freedom of speech and expression, there is nothing but a 'boot stamping on your face forever', total tyranny and slavery! Free speech must be protected and preserved at all costs!
citizensforfreespeech.org
thefire.org
I am Jewish and I LOATHE the government of Israel and Zionism, thanking you for saying truths that must be said!
END ALL WARS NOW! END ALL MILITARY MADNESS NOW BEFORE IT ENDS ALL OF US!
WE ARE ALL GAZANS NOW! Peggy Hall's commonsensical reasonable and logical ONE STATE solution is the only thing that can actually work! https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/a-radical-remedy-to-the-israeli-conflict
Can't say this often enough! STOP BEING PLAYED - TARGET THE PUPPETMASTERS WHO WANT US AT EACH OTHER'S THROATS - ALL WARS ARE BANKERS WARS AS THEY PROFIT FROM DEATH AND DESTRUCTION! What is happening in Gaza is the globalist WEFFERS plan for the entire world!
THEY want you dead or a slave every which way from Sunday and actual kinetic warfare ops are major components in THEIR arsenal.
ISRAEL: A pox on both their houses! Recommend Scott Ritter's detailed and incisive essay: https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/why-i-no-longer-stand-with-israel
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! Mistakes were not made!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Just covered today by Jimmy Dore