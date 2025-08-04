It was a sloppy OP, designed to fracture reality itself, and overwhelm all witnesses with atrocity guilt.

The truth came out then, and continues to be verified, over and over, by Israeli soldiers, and denied or ignored by Israel’s apologists today, who are actually Kahanists, in the drag of woke Zionists, radicalized by Oct 7. I am old enough to remember when it was universally agreed that Kahane was straight up insane—an extremist, a fascist, a dangerous race-baiter whose ideas would lay to ruin all of Zionism if he gained a foothold. (He was assassinated in 1990.)

Kahane regularly called Arabs “dogs;” Begin called them “two-legged animals.”



It now appears his very ghost is lording over this suicide mission by the Israeli far right, some of whom I quoted here.

How much longer will the world be asked to ignore the elephant in the room—the truth about Israel’s role in aiding, abetting, and/or allowing the Oct 7 attacks? The evidence has been streaming in since mere weeks after, but now it seems it has become indisputable.

More and more IDF soldiers are committing suicide, tens of thousands of IDF soldiers are being diagnosed with severe PTSD.

It can’t go on much longer. Israel will have no army; No human army anyway.

Listen to this simple testimony from a former IDF soldier:

Clip here.

One of many videos from the Breaking The Silence YouTube page. They’ve been collecting IDF soldier confessions and testimonies for over 21 years.





If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and appreciated—especially now.

Thank you! 🦆

Don’t forget you can support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.