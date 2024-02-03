One ought to be able to LEARN, even from persons one has never “agreed with.” Whatever else might be said about Bernie Sanders, I am in full agreement with what he says here, as well as how he says it.

For the record, opposing the genocide in Gaza does not make one a communist sympathizer, though it is true that historically, support for Palestine came from the far left. The only reason I say that is so that you don’t worry that I woke up and found myself metamorphosed, Kafka like, into a new kind of creature. I consider: “Communists,” “Globalists,” “Jesuits,” “Masons,” and “Zionists” to be of a similar spiritual nature, and I consider that spiritual nature to be in direct opposition to both real Christianity and real Judaism.

“Every time anyone says that Israel is our only friend in the Middle East, I can’t help but think that before Israel, we had no enemies in the Middle East.”

—Father John Sheehan

(YouTube Comment)