State Department Law Since Cold War States Any Foreign Nation Receiving US Weapons Must Be Proven Not To Be Violating International Human Rights: US Senators NOT INTERESTED. In Human Rights STANDARDS?
Sanders Fights The Dangerous Tide That Equates ANY Standards Applied To Israel As "Anti-Semitism"—Clip from 2 weeks ago
One ought to be able to LEARN, even from persons one has never “agreed with.” Whatever else might be said about Bernie Sanders, I am in full agreement with what he says here, as well as how he says it.
For the record, opposing the genocide in Gaza does not make one a communist sympathizer, though it is true that historically, support for Palestine came from the far left. The only reason I say that is so that you don’t worry that I woke up and found myself metamorphosed, Kafka like, into a new kind of creature. I consider: “Communists,” “Globalists,” “Jesuits,” “Masons,” and “Zionists” to be of a similar spiritual nature, and I consider that spiritual nature to be in direct opposition to both real Christianity and real Judaism.
“Every time anyone says that Israel is our only friend in the Middle East, I can’t help but think that before Israel, we had no enemies in the Middle East.”
—Father John Sheehan
(YouTube Comment)
State Department Law Since Cold War States Any Foreign Nation Receiving US Weapons Must Be Proven Not To Be Violating International Human Rights: US Senators NOT INTERESTED. In Human Rights STANDARDS?
Well colour me blown away, I never thought I would agree with Bernie Sanders but I sure do here. What Israel is doing in Gaza is beyond inhumane and they simply don't care. Israel wants the land and they don't care how many innocent people plus children need to die. I have been researching what Israel is and it is not the Israel of the Bible, it has a demonic history and they are connected to the illuminati along with other evil entities. I can't believe the US is just as bad, they fear Bibi and they fear Israel, Presidents have to smooch the wall and sign an agreement with Israel before taking office in the US, that alone should be eye popping. May God protect the people of Gaza and strike down Bibi and his IDF soldiers.
So, what if...the weapons that we sent to the Ukrainian’s are circling back around to the other countries around the world as Nonprofits charity donations like UNICEF and the UN? There’s absolutely no way that the Russians blew it all up. Yea, inquiring minds want to know what they are going to do about it. It’s getting real folks. Love you guys! 😘😍🥰👆💣