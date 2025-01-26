Stephen A. Smith, Sports Broadcaster, Goes Viral On Bill Maher's Show With Indictment Of Democrats INDIFFERENCE Toward Issues Affecting Americans, Instead Pushing Globalist Radical Fetishes Of The 1%
A Really Brilliant Piece Of Oratory
(The part about all the indictments though, does not mention law fare.)
(Also, Joe Biden just pardoned half his family.)
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Clip here.
I had never heard of him.
He’s from Queens, just like Trump.
How about….MANA: Make America Normal Again.
Like in Queens NY.
1000% correct for Smith . And btw, I no longer like Bill Maher. Shapeshifter who was down on Trump when vogue until he put his finger in the winds of change and read the play.
Dan Bongino and Kash Patel are also from Queens. I grew up there 60s & 70s and it was a great childhood, with just enough danger to teach me great navigational street skills.