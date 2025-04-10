I claimed it, the Steve Kirsch Substack, as my one free post, read it, took screen shots, and tried repeatedly to download them, and cross post the essence of this piece by Kirsch.

After an hour, I gave up—instead I can direct you to do the same, go to Kirsch’s Substack linked below, claim your free post, and there you can read it.

I think “Inside Scoop” was overplayed.

No sources, named or unnamed, very vague, no details.

What I see: Kirsch got The Phone Call, and was essentially asked to tell people to stay calm, and know that RFK Jr. is playing the long game, has his reasons, has a strategy, the new CDC Director is sound, etc etc. We have heard this before.

A) If this was so important, as wartime messaging, why couldn't the very wealthy Steve Kirsch make it free content?

B) Why doesn't Kirsch have a paid professional editor who could tell him this does not meet the journalistic definition of a “scoop” since it lacks sources, named or unnamed, lack details, and is essentially a “calm down” message that is sent long after the horse has left the barn.

How are those whose children were killed supposed to feel? Was it that hard to craft a special message for them?

RFK Jr.’s people are AWFUL at messaging. Which also means: They don’t care.

If you want to stick a fork in something, make it the newly sprung professional class known as the “medical freedom movement.” Worse still, whoever is doing RFK Jr.’s PR. It’s comes close, at times, to pure sabotage.

They now want to make easy calls to select big shots (no insult to Kirsch but that is his category,) and hope to re-engineer “trust” in everybody who just had their trust detonated, unless they are adept at quadraphonic messaging with no core.

I hope you can tell who I am most upset with: The inner circle, the PR team, the “handlers” etc. As Candace Owens put it, “…whoever is writing RFK Jr.’s tweets.”

The reason I am so angry is that it all betrays such an out of touch elitism, which ignores and minimizes the needs of the very people who are the salt-of-the-earth support base, many of whom have suffered indescribable horrors.

I understand real-politik—strategy, long game. But I don’t understand willful, clumsy, traumatic messaging for already traumatized people.

I’m still not in the category of wishing to throw RFK Jr. under any kind of bus.

Instead, I want to purge and re-staff his public relations department.

Crankily,

Celia

CHD: “To our dedicated followers: We’re reading between the lines. Are you?”

We’re trying.