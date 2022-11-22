Stew Peters' Documentary "Died Suddenly" Is Now Out, Nov 21, 2022
You Can Click On The Link Below And Watch It
Postscript:
I have now watched it all the way through and am HORRIFIED and just want to say: Send, post, link—as much as you can. This is the SMOKING GUN.
They film what the morticians are finding in the cadavers. They interview multiple morticians.
Staggering. Please do not become complacent—maybe just maybe this film could be shown around the world ve…
