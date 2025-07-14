“So you think he was a plant?”

“No, I think he was a construct.”

“Michael is a fanboy of these wealthy, depraved people.”



(YouTube comment—entirely correct.)



I include this so you can witness the game of Normie Twister when they talk about Epstein, when they try to normalize him, , as an anti-Trump blunt force weapon. Because in the Hamptons, that’s the only “evil” metric and measure they are interested or invested in—what's wrong with Trump and how can he be destroyed? That’s their only point of engagement.



In this bizarre interview, Wolff flat out says Epstein was his Deep Throat, his main source, about the inner dynamics of the Trump WH, for Wolff’s Trump expose best seller Fire and Fury.

That’s really a shocker, but it fizzled somehow, on delivery. Nobody mentions it.

Wolff has some 100 hours of Epstein audio interviews. He’d wanted Wolff to write a biography of him, but Wolff was hesitant. And why does nobody care that Steve Bannon became enmeshed with Epstein, when he fell out with Trump? It’s all in the very tortured conversation above.

Previous writing about Wolff, Epstein, Bannon and Trump here.

Vicky Ward, for her part, earned the wrath of several Epstein victims, including the Farmer sisters, when she solicited their stories for Vanity Fair but didn’t publish any of it. This was because Graydon Carter took it all out. Ward could have, and should have, pulled the piece.

This is a very good interview James Corbett did with Nick Bryant recently, pointing out, among other revelations, that none of them signed the Epstein memo!





These broadcasts, between them, reveal that Epstein’s network was a who’s who of American elite society—spiritually dead people who rule over our culture—art, science, academia, and media. Now those same people are trying to pin the tail on the Trump donkey while hoping to wash away the whole thing—leaving only Trump to be sacrificed.

Jon Rappoport just wrote this excellent piece about this whole nightmare, and how Trump has essentially hoisted himself on his own petard, which is also what it seems like to me. I’m sorry to say that, but it seems Epstein is taking them all down, whether he is dead or alive. The Russians called it “dirty togetherness.”

The facts that the Democrats think they can de-Clinton Epstein, or de-Democrat him, is just more evidence of how psychedelically dishonest and manipulative they are.

At least MAGA, healthy parts of it, are not pretending to be ok with Trump-Bondi -Patel-Bongino complicity. They’re rightfully disgusted, and outraged.

I’ve never been happier to be a nobody.

Don’t forget—Robert Maxwell was his fifth name. He was KGB, M15, CIA, and Mossad. He was a champagne socialist and monster, who came to rule over all scientific publishing in the West, including Pergammon Press, later Elsevier.

Full article I wrote in 2021, here.



And don’t forget The Finders—the cult, possibly CIA run, that were apprehended with a van full of dirty, hungry children in Florida, in 1987.

Derrick Broze’s documentary here.

And another, by master video journalist Jamie D’Lux:



